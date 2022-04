WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A six-year-old girl from Whitehall, Ohio near Columbus has gone missing after a visit to Wheeling. Angel Mae Miller was taken from Ohio to Wheeling on April 19 by her mother, Ashley Straight, to visit a relative. Ashley Straight was supposed to return Angel Mae to her home in Whitehall, where […]

WHEELING, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO