Chair to take more active role for Southeast Georgia Alliance

The chair of the Southeast Georgia Alliance will take a more active role in communicating with other board members as part of a new staffing plan.

Alliance chairman James Coughlin said he will be responsible in sharing information about upcoming events and other activities. Other goals are to grow relations in the business community and to bolster social media reach of the six-county alliance of development authorities.

Coughlin said the chair will distribute information via email to board members.

In other business, an estimated $17 million in Georgia Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant funds available with a deadline to apply several months away. The projects have to be shovel ready and cost between $1 million and $5 million, with a matching fund requirement of 10%.

Pete Snell, vice president of economic development at Coastal Pines Technical College, said $2.9 million in funding for the planning and design of a new laboratory for the Brunswick campus is include in the budget awaiting the governor’s signature. If the budget is approved with the college funding, Snell said historically that has meant funding for construction of the new building will be approved in next year’s budget.

Classes offered in the proposed $32.4 million building would cover a wide range of high-demand technical job training. Some of the programs were designed after meeting with business leaders to determine their hiring needs.

New courses that would be in the curriculum include advanced manufacturing, aviation maintenance, computer information systems, electrical construction and maintenance, welding and joining technology and air conditioning. In addition, lab space would be available for local companies looking for a place with plenty of room and state-of-art technology to accommodate workers.

The new lab is considered among the a top priority among local business leaders. The 93,765-square-foot Business & Technical Center, will more than double the size of classroom and lab space at the campus.