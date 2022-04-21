Janet Lee Abbott

There have been 80,063,900 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 190,074 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,681 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]

DAYTON, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO