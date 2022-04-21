Frederica Academy students throw support behind Relay for Life fundraiser

The Health and Wellness Club at Frederica Academy began its Relay for Life fundraiser with what turned out to be a modest goal.

The $1,000 fundraising target was soon surpassed, as were the $3,000 and $5,000 goals set later.

Going above and beyond expectations has become a theme for the students at Frederica Academy who have organized for the first time as a team supporting Glynn County’s Relay for Life.

Relay for Life is scheduled from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Golden Isles Church of God in Brunswick. Proceeds raised through the annual event will support the American Cancer Society.

Teams set fundraising goals and collect donations ahead of the event.

The Health and Wellness Club at Frederica, founded last year and embarking for the first time on a Relay for Life fundraiser, was a little behind schedule compared to the more established Relay teams.

The team began getting organized in January, months after some established teams usually begin preparing, said Nikki Pope, Frederica’s school nurse and one of the club’s advisors. When the students realized the extent to which they could get involved, they were all in, she said.

During monthly county Relay team meetings, they made a point of winning as many of the small challenges — like bringing the most canned goods or the most members wearing one color — as possible.

At one meeting, the students brought more than 200 cans of food. They won first place that night.

“We kind of overdo things,” joked James Riggs, club co-advisor and an upper school math teacher at Frederica.

The club hosted a Pie Day fundraiser in celebration of the annual event on March 14. Within what was close to 20 minutes, $500 had been raised, said Thomas Veal, a senior and co-president of the Health and Wellness Club.

“People would come up and pay $5 to pie whoever they wanted in the face,” he said. “… We had a ton of people coming up. My sister pied me probably 10 times in the face.”

The club also orchestrated a “Penny Wars” fundraiser and collected nearly 5,000 coins for its Relay for Life donation.

“We could just set little jars and buckets around the school, so we put them in the lower school, middle school and high school,” Nikki Pope said. “It gave kind of everybody at the school a chance to participate.”

A Chick-fil-A fundraising night brought in another large part of their donation.

The efforts created an opportunity for everyone on campus to reflect on the ways cancer has touched their families and loved ones. Nearly everyone has been affected somehow, said Cammie Pope, senior and co-president of the club.

“We have a teacher here whose mom actually just passed away with cancer, and she’s not the only one,” she said. “My grandfather passed away from cancer this year. And we have so many people on our campus. We have another girl whose mom has cancer currently. We’ve had students here whose parents have passed away.”

The club will sell green cotton candy and water at its booth Friday night, and students plan to be continuously walking the track throughout the evening.

Riggs said he’s been impressed to see the school come together in support of this cause.

“Everybody has gotten behind it from the beginning,” he said.

To donate to Relay for Life, visit RelayForLife.org/GlynnGa.