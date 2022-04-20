ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head-on collision kills Texas man in Winslow Twp.

By Ahmad Austin Jr., Burlington County Times
WINSLOW TWP — A Texas man was killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on Route 30.

Officers were dispatched to Route 30 near Spring Garden Road around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash on the overpass.

There, responding officers located an SUV and a box truck that had been involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the SUV, 73-year-old Charles Souza of Pottsboro, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old driver of the box truck, was taken to Virtua Hospital in Voorhees for minor injuries. The highway was closed for several hours to clean up the scene and allow officers to conduct their investigation.

Police say Souza's SUV, westbound, crossed over into oncoming traffic while the other driver was eastbound. It is not yet know why the SUV drove into the oncoming lane.

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times:

