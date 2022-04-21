Council to decide on pay, farmers markets

Regulating farmers markets, increasing councilmen’s pay, and awarding liquor licenses and building permits are a few of the decisions facing the Islamorada Village Council at its 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, meeting.

The council will vote on draft regulations that fortify the village code to regulate farmers markets. Three markets regularly operate during weekends in Islamorada and have generated complaints about traffic and parking, according to village officials, who also say the markets function more as flea markets.

Farmers markets will need an annual temporary use permit and a site plan to operate any one day per week. At least 40% of all products sold at each market must be food items originating in the state, such as fruits, vegetables and plants; locally prepared food such as jams, jellies, honey, breads, cakes and similar products; and locally grown teas and spices. The on-site preparation of juices, smoothies, coffee and similar items as determined by the village will be allowed. The ordinance will require a second reading.

The council hasn’t had a pay raise since 2006 when the monthly stipend increased to $1,000 from $300. The village agenda does not include a proposed increase, though $40,000 a year was bantered about during a previous discussion.

Councilman Mark Gregg, who introduced the item, suggested a raise may attract a younger and more diverse council. The council typically draws retirees or business owners who have the time to devote to public office. An increase, if approved by council, would go before voters in a referendum on the November ballot. The pay increase would be effective after the election.

The council will vote on whether to award 10 Building Permit Allocation System points to Native Construction to build a single-family residence at 77320 Overseas Highway. The points may be given in exchange for a vacant lot at 213 Pearl Ave. The council had recently discussed having 33 market-rate points and 10 affordable housing points in its cache to award through July 2023.

The council will also again discuss a proposal by Gorman and Company to build eight affordable workforce housing units at the Woods Avenue lots, 16 units at the mile marker 88.6 lots and 17 units at the former Island Silver and Spice building, whose “scattered site” application packets were due by the end of March. The council previously denied the application at its March meeting.

It also will consider granting an alcoholic beverage permit to serve beer, wine and liquor on premises and through package sales for an expansion of Islamorada Beer Company at 90184 Overseas Highway, the former BB&T Bank. The application is in compliance with the exception of being 149 feet away from the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, which has submitted a letter of support.

The council is also being asked to abandon a 25-by-595-foot public right-of-way, containing 14,875 square feet of Industrial Road, to Moorings Inc. The village staff finds the abandonment consistent with the Abandonment of Rights-of-Way and Easement regulations, yet inconsistent with the village’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan policy.

Gregg will discuss adding legal accessory dwelling units to the village’s affordable housing stock and is proposing a moratorium on the acceptance of “in-lieu fees” for affordable housing mitigation.

Councilman David Webb will discuss council, staff and committee appointees disclosing information about their assets and business activities within the village.

The council will perform its annual evaluation on in-house attorney Roget Bryan’s performance.

