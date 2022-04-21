Stock Island to be cleaned of litter for Earth Day

If you commute through a certain neighborhood in Stock Island each day, you may notice a person who has become well-known to the local community and can be seen out on the road each day gathering litter.

Jo Anne Ellis, a retired schoolteacher who lives on 5th Avenue, said every day for the last five years she’s been collecting litter as she walks from her house to Dion’s on U.S. 1.

“Every day I pick up about three or four buckets of trash,” she said.

Many parents pass by Ellis as they bring their children to Gerald Adams Elementary each morning, and Ellis has become a known face to many of these families, she said. Some of the students started saying “hi Trash Lady.”

“At first I thought ‘should I be offended?” But then I thought, this is pretty cool,” Ellis said of the title. She feels good when she gets a thumbs-up or a “thank you” from a passerby now.

It’s inspired Ellis to organize a Stock Island cleanup, in the wake of Earth Day, that will begin on Saturday, April 23, at 8 a.m. at Bernstein Park. She said she’s expecting about 30 children and about 20 adults so far in what she hopes can become a yearly event around Earth Day, which is held every April 22. She was able to solicit coupons from some local businesses and hopes to set up a map of Stock Island so those who participate can mark the area they cleaned and get a coupon for a free drink or ice cream.

Ellis first organized litter-cleaning events more than 15 years ago, when she was an art teacher at a school in Far Rockaway, Queens, a beachy neighborhood on the edge of New York City. It began with herself, the principal of the school (P.S. 43) and five students. The next year, she said, it grew to about 20 people, then around 40, and more and more from there.

“After 16 years of doing that, it was like a whole festival and it really warmed my heart,” Ellis said.

In Rockaway, she would “bribe” the students with T-shirts or a pass for no homework for a day to come help clean. The goal, though, is to help educate the students to understand the need to reduce litter.

“This is my goal here, you’ve got to educate children or there’s no point,” Ellis said. “I don’t understand, no matter how long I do this, why anyone would open up their car window and throw something out.”

Ellis felt the cleanup was effective education in Rockaway, as she noticed students urging their friends to throw garbage in a trash bin instead of on the ground.

Ellis said she lost every photo she’d taken in 2012 to Hurricane Sandy, including those of the beach cleanups in Rockaway.

Ellis said cigarette butts are one of the most common things she finds when picking up litter. Coffee cups are common, too. On top of the conventional garbage, the world now has more plastic refuse than ever before, which can be recycled but if littered take hundreds of years to break down into microplastics, which then cause problems of their own. Recent studies show the presence of microplastics have made their way into human blood for the first time.

During COVID, Ellis said she found disposable masks on the ground as well. She tries to give people the benefit of the doubt and assume that it blew out of their trash cans accidentally.

She’s not alone in her desire to keep Key West clean. She said she’s met another woman who picks up a similar route on the other side of the island around Maloney Avenue. She’s also met the Key West Ploggers, a group picking up various areas every Friday.

