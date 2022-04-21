ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Giving Thanks

By Photo provided
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NgqH_0fFTwPLX00

Key West High School officials thank Key West Fire and Rescue for ensuring that the Conchs did not miss a single game this school year, as the school district requires every game of every sport is overseen by a qualified adult who can administer basic first aid care.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

GCSC hosts ‘Super Saturday’ enrollment event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer and fall registration is now open at Gulf Coast State College. Saturday morning they hosted their “Super Saturday” enrollment event. “Super Saturday” is an opportunity for future students to learn about enrollment, financial aid, advising, scholarship opportunities and veterans services. Jason Hedden with Gulf Coast State College said they […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WLUC

Nick Baumgartner continues to inspire U.P. students

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students chanted “U.P. power” inside the gymnasium of the Escanaba Junior, Senior High School on Monday. Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner visited the school to tell students his story of becoming an Olympic athlete. His hope is to inspire other young kids with big dreams.
ESCANABA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Key West, FL
Sports
Key West, FL
Education
City
Key West, FL
Fox 19

Local foster care center hosts unique footgolf fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and a Cincinnati foster care facility hosted a unique fundraiser to help families. Beech Acres Parenting Center hosted its ‘Kickin’ It For Kids,” fundraiser, which involved participants playing a game of footgolf. Teams of participants - both...
CINCINNATI, OH
Villages Daily Sun

Local athletes wrap up successful competition

Eight days, nearly 30 different sports and more than 2,000 medals awarded — those are numbers only The Villages Senior Games can produce. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Senior Games returned with a bang, wrapping up eight days of competition across The Villages on Sunday. More than 1,900 athletes took part in 29 events between April 16 and 24 at various facilities around the community during the event. That widespread participation among athletes ranging from 50 to nearly 100 is an inspiration in every iteration of the Senior Games, said Pam Henry, the recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
628
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy