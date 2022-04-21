Giving Thanks

Related
GCSC hosts ‘Super Saturday’ enrollment event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer and fall registration is now open at Gulf Coast State College. Saturday morning they hosted their “Super Saturday” enrollment event. “Super Saturday” is an opportunity for future students to learn about enrollment, financial aid, advising, scholarship opportunities and veterans services. Jason Hedden with Gulf Coast State College said they […]
WLUC
Nick Baumgartner continues to inspire U.P. students
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students chanted “U.P. power” inside the gymnasium of the Escanaba Junior, Senior High School on Monday. Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner visited the school to tell students his story of becoming an Olympic athlete. His hope is to inspire other young kids with big dreams.
Volunteers sought for track meet honoring McNeill
GARNER — The Soaring Eagles Track Club is seeking volunteers to help with running a track meet this summer honoring the memory of Lee Ve
Swing into pickleball: Fitness World hopes clinic will generate more local interest in fast-growing sport
Tasha Meyer prepares to backhand the ball during a pickleball match at Fitness World in Jacksonville. (Photo courtesy Fitness World) Pickleball is growing in popularity across the country. In some places, it’s becoming difficult to book a court.
Fox 19
Local foster care center hosts unique footgolf fundraiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and a Cincinnati foster care facility hosted a unique fundraiser to help families. Beech Acres Parenting Center hosted its ‘Kickin’ It For Kids,” fundraiser, which involved participants playing a game of footgolf. Teams of participants - both...
Villages Daily Sun
Local athletes wrap up successful competition
Eight days, nearly 30 different sports and more than 2,000 medals awarded — those are numbers only The Villages Senior Games can produce. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Senior Games returned with a bang, wrapping up eight days of competition across The Villages on Sunday. More than 1,900 athletes took part in 29 events between April 16 and 24 at various facilities around the community during the event. That widespread participation among athletes ranging from 50 to nearly 100 is an inspiration in every iteration of the Senior Games, said Pam Henry, the recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Tiffin Moose to host pre-season event for Youth Football & Cheer, present league with $9,750 check
Tiffin, Ohio — The Tiffin Moose will host a special pre-season pizza party for the players, cheerleaders, coaches, parents, and alumni of the Tiffin Youth Football & Cheer league on Thursday, April 28. According to a press release from the Moose, the youth football league will have a large...
