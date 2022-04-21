Cuban vessel

Related
Youngest Person To Ever Be Executed by Electric Chair Was Found Innocent After 70 Years
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
Over 400 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine and Heroin were Discovered in Toolboxes in California
Over 400 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine and Heroin were Discovered in Toolboxes in California StateCalifornia State Police. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Tecate Port of Entry discovered more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin concealed in toolboxes destined for the U.S.
Florida authorities release bodycam footage from wedding with drug-laced food
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
Man charged with smuggling 1,700 reptiles into the US, including some in his clothes: DOJ
Authorities say Jose Perez was found crossing into the U.S. from Mexico last month with about 60 reptiles hidden in his clothes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complex
$35.2 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Truck Carrying Strawberry Purée
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found an estimated $35.2 million in methamphetamine concealed in a shipment containing strawberry purée, per CNN. A Customs and Border Protection officer was assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on April 12 when he referred a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico for another inspection. The probe led to the discovery of nearly 1,761 pounds of meth encased in 158 packages.
Illegal migrants a missing National Guard soldier tried to rescue were involved in drug trafficking: officials
Two illegal migrants who a now-missing Texas National Guard soldier tried to save from a river were involved in "illicit transnational narcotics trafficking," officials said Saturday as the search for the missing service member resumed. The soldier went missing on Friday after entering a river in Eagle Pass to help...
Officials identify missing Texas Guardsman who tried to save migrants who appeared to be drowning in Rio Grande River
The name of a Texas National Guard member who remains missing after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning was released on Sunday by officials. The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington.
Washington Examiner
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a Texas National Guard member who went missing after jumping in the river on the U.S.-Mexico border to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across. Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans was found...
americanmilitarynews.com
TX Nat’l Guard soldier missing after trying to rescue illegal immigrants in Rio Grande
A Texas National Guard soldier went missing on Friday while attempting to rescue illegal immigrants in the Rio Grande. A spokesman for the National Guard told American Military News in an email that reports of a fatality are inaccurate. The service’s statement read:. A Texas Army National Guard Soldier...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
628
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0