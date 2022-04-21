ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“If I can do it, anybody can do it:” Duluth man celebrates 50 years of delivering meals

By Nora McKeown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - In 1972, Pastor Henry “Hank” Noordzy started a meal delivery program for his community. Fifty years later, he is now 83 years old and still volunteering. “All you need to do is go out and deliver the meal and...

KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
City
Local
Minnesota Society
Society
CBS Minnesota

Local 13-Year-old Pursuing PhD In Physics Friends With ‘Young Sheldon’ Actor In Real Life

Originally published April 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elliott Tanner is just like any 13-year-old who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends — except kids his age are in middle school and he’s in college. He is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics in May from the University of Minnesota and will start a PhD program there in the fall to keep up his studies of high energy theoretical physics. (credit: Tanner Family) He’s one of the youngest students the College of Science and Engineering has ever had, maintaining a 3.78 GPA and participating in undergraduate research and tutoring...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?

Originally published on April 19 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it’s more known to make an appearance in the late summer. Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year? Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it’s these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery’s front window Tuesday afternoon. “They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
