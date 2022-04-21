Cuban vessel 2

Related
Carnival Passenger Plunges From Ship, Prompting Florida Coast Guard Search
The 43-year-old man jumped from the ship as it was returning to Port Canaveral, Florida, from a trip through the Caribbean.
Navy base in Florida is forced to call for backup to move VERY stubborn crocodile blocking its airfield runway
A US Navy base in Florida had to call in reinforcements to remove a crocodile who had slithered onto one of its runways, forcing jets to land elsewhere. Naval Air Station Key West shared a picture of the seven-foot, 100-pound female American Crocodile on social media Monday with a Super Hornet fighter jet taking off in the background.
cruisehive.com
Carnival Cruise Ship Ends Final Journey at Scrapyard in Turkey
Carnival Sensation has arrived at her final port of call right on schedule, as the ship arrived today at the ship-breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey. It will now be several days or weeks before the next step in scrapping the ship begins, but her long journeys on open water have ended. The ship was also beached on April 5.
Sunbathing crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base in Florida
Planes at a US Navy base in Florida had to be rerouted after a sunbathing crocodile wouldn’t leave the runway.Naval Air Station Key West, in South Florida, posted a photo of the seven-foot, 110-lb reptile on Monday. According to the base, the croc was simply enjoying the sun too much to move.“This airfield resident was soaking up some sun on one of our runways recently and didn’t want to budge,” NAS wrote on Facebook. “Wildlife Biologist Rosa Gonzales had to call in reinforcement from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation to move the stubborn American crocodile outside the fence line.”Officials at...
Coast Guard searching after man jumps overboard on Carnival Mardi Gras cruise
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who is reported to have jumped overboard the Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship in Atlantic Ocean waters early Saturday morning. Carnival Cruise Line told FOX Business that the incident occurred during the ship's return to Port Canaveral. "The ship’s crew participated...
As sea crossings by Haitian and Cuban migrants increase, so do U.S. Coast Guard patrols
The white speck appears on the radar screen, bobbing in the surf far below as the waves crash into one another in the deep blue waters of the Florida Straits. A U.S. Coast Guard aviation electronics technician, manning the screen, leans forward for a closer look while cameras from the HC-144 turboprop airplane zero in.
Superyacht captain fended off Kalashnikov-wielding pirates with ‘pain rays,’ worker says
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
cruisehive.com
Holland America Cruise Ship Restarts Operations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Holland America Line’s Noordam cruise ship has restarted guest operations out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel has been on pause for more than two years since the industry-wide suspensions started in 2020. Noordam Cruise Ship Returns to Service. It’s been more than two years since...
