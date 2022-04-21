Cuban vessel 2

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel about 24 miles south of Marquesas Key on Saturday, April 16. An illegal migrant venture, the passengers were repatriated on Monday, April 18.

