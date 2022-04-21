More Cubans repatriated; U.S. and Cuba to meet

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Moore repatriated 67 migrants to Cuba this week following five interdictions Saturday off the Florida Keys.

Meanwhile, Reuters news service reported this week that American and Cuban officials are scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday “to discuss migration concerns, people familiar with the matter said, in the highest-level formal U.S. talks with Havana since President Joe Biden took office last year,” the news agency reported.

Large contingents of Cuban migrants have been making their way to the Florida Keys in the past year. The number of interdictions have been the largest since the “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy ended in 2017. Large numbers of Cubans and Haitians continue to make the dangerous trek across the Florida Straits as the political and economic situations in those countries continue to deteriorate.

On Monday, more Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys; 22 migrants from Cuba were taken into U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody after making landfall during two separate events. During this fiscal year, agents have responded to 91 maritime smuggling events that have made landfall in Florida, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar.

On Saturday, April 16, a CBP Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West, at approximately 1:30 p.m., of a Cuban chug about 28 miles south of Marathon. Forty-five minutes later, Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Moore’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a Cuban chug about 22 miles south of Key West, and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel about 37 miles southwest of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.

At about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a vessel about 17 miles south of Ramrod Key. An hour later, Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel about 24 miles south of Marquesas Key, according to the Coast Guard.

“These voyages are dangerous on makeshift, rustic vessels without food, water, or safety equipment,” Coast Guard Lt. Travis Poulos said. “We urge family members in the United States to dissuade their loved ones from making this dangerous journey.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,399 Cubans compared to 838 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2021, 49 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2020, 313 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019, 259 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2018 1,468 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016.