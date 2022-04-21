County Commission looks at vacant lots, towing, waste hauling

For the past several years, the Monroe County Commission has looked at new creative ways to retire development rights on private lots in the Florida Keys, as all of the local governments are running out of state issued building allocations to turn vacant lots into homes.

On Wednesday, the County Commission discussed and agreed to move forward on a proposal, which was brought to the commission’s attention by contractor Rudy Krause, that would allow people to use vacant lots for docks, community gardens, boat storage, storage sheds or a garage. By allowing people to use the lots for purposes other than housing, it would lessen the chance of a takings lawsuit by private property owners who don’t received a state-issued Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) unit in the future.

However, the proposal could lead to people working on or storing multiple boats in residential neighborhoods or people turning the garages or storage sheds into housing, according to commissioners comments. As well intended as the proposal seems, it has the potential to create neighborhood problems and result in an increase code enforcement complaints.

The commissioners did say they did not want lots to be cleared to allow for the different uses. The commission directed county planing staff to continue refining the proposal.

The County Commission on Wednesday agreed to move forward on a proposal that could result in private towing companies being allowed to charge people more after non-consensually towing of their vehicle.

Monroe County Mayor David Rice called for a “discussion and direction regarding potential updates to the county’s non-consensual private towing services ordinance,” the county’s agenda stated. The discussion comes at the request from the operators of local tow companies, who argue that their costs have increased and the county needs to increase fees companies are allowed to charge for the towing of vehicles. The county has not changed its rates in several years.

“They haven’t increased rates in several years and it is time to do that,” Rice said.

The backup material for the agenda item included a cost comparison between the county and other Keys cities. Marathon, which recently changed its fee structure, appeared to have the highest rates. Currently, Marathon charges $200 for a basic tow, compared to $135 the county charges. For an after-hours gate fee, Marathon charges $200 while the county charges $125, according to the county’s analysis. County Commissioner Craig Cates wanted to see more information on what other cities charged before he could agree to alter the current towing rates, he said.

Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein called for the rate increase to be “conservative” because the vehicles being towed are being towed non-consensually, she said.

The commission did not formally vote on new tow rates. The rates will come back to the commission at a later date.

The commission also amended its contract with Waste Management to allow the waste hauler to truck municipal waste down from Florida City to the county-owned waste transfer station in Key Largo. Waste Management recently acquired the municipal garbage service in Florida City, and says it would be more efficient to take the waste to the county’s transfer station, before it is eventually trucked to a landfill or waste-to-energy plant on the mainland, according to Greg Sullivan, Waste Management’s district manager in the Florida Keys.

The other closest transfer station is in Medley, which is off Exit 35 on the Florida Turnpike, Sullivan said. Two Waste Management garbage trucks would run four days a week between Florida City and Key Largo.

Also on Wednesday, the County Commission agreed to recognize June 19, Juneteenth National Independence Day, as a paid holiday for its employees. Monroe County will recognize this day annually. This year, offices will be closed Monday, June 20, 2022.

