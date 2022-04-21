ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County's COVID Vaccinations See Modest Increase

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOJ3y_0fFTuoXE00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County saw a modest increase in COVID-19 vaccinations over the past week, according to data released today by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The number of vaccines administered in Orange County increased from 2,286,755 last week to 2,300,191, according to data updated Wednesday.  That number includes an increase from 2,145,793 to 2,158,968 residents who have received the two-dose regimen of vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna. The number of residents receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine increased from 140,962 to 141,223. Booster shots increased from 1,256,257 to 1,269,169 this week.

In the most recently eligible age group of 5 to 11 years old, the number of children vaccinated increased from 87,610 to 88,917, versus 179,663 who have not been vaccinated. It's the least-vaccinated age group in Orange County.

Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service last week that the level of vaccinations actually went down that week due to a change in the way the state is accounting for the data, but it's not entirely clear why there has been a fluctuation in the data. ``We don't know 100% why,'' he said.

But officials suspect it may have to do with an improved accounting of how many people were inoculated in Orange County, but live elsewhere, Kim said. It is also possible that some residents got inoculated once in Orange County and got another shot outside the county, he added.

In any event, Orange County is among the most inoculated counties, Kim said. ``All of the larger counties are doing pretty well -- in the 75% to 80% range,'' Kim said. ``Our vaccination rate over 55 is really good, and for 65 or older it's near 100%.''

Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to levels not seen since the end of last June, before the Delta variant spurred a summer surge, according to the latest data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Hospitalizations were down from 67 on Thursday, the last date data was released by the county, to 60 as of Monday. The number of intensive care unit patients was down to 10. The county has 31.6% of its intensive care unit beds available, well above the 20% level when officials get concerned.

The county on Tuesday logged eight more COVID-related fatalities, raising the cumulative death toll to 6,966. The county also logged 772 infections since Friday, raising the cumulative total to 550,201. One of the fatalities occurred April 7, raising the month's death toll so far to eight. Five of the fatalities occurred in March, raising last month's death toll to 76.

One fatality occurred in February, increasing that month's death toll to 316. And another death happened in January, raising that month's death toll to 549.

The case rate per 100,000 people increased from 4.5 Friday to 4.6 as of Tuesday in the county's most recent figures, with the positivity rate inching up from 2.3% to 2.4% overall and ticking down from 2% to 1.9% in the health equity quartile, which reflects those in needy communities hardest hit by the virus.

The case rate per 100,000 people fully vaccinated with a booster shot decreased from 5.6 on April 8 to 4.7 on April 15, the latest data available. The rate for those vaccinated without a booster went from 3 on April 8 to 2.7 on April 15. For those not fully vaccinated, the rate decreased from 5.4 to 4.4.

Of those hospitalized, 84.2% are unvaccinated and 86.5% of those in intensive care have not gotten a shot. The county's vaccination data has been in flux as the state is now merging county-by-county databases with the state's information.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Covid Whiplash: Now-Dominant BA.2 Variant Being Quickly Overtaken Across The U.S. By Yet Another Faster-Growing Omicron Offshoot, Says CDC

Click here to read the full article. Just as most Americans have caught wind of the BA.2 variant of Omicron — which overtook the original Omicron as the dominant strain in the U.S. less than a month ago — another possibly faster-growing version of Omicron is quickly making inroads. The new Omicron sublineage BA.2.12.1 now accounts for 19% of all new cases specifically sequenced for variants in the country, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That means the strain — barely on the national radar two weeks ago — is now being identified in close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
Orange County, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid Vaccinations See#City News Service
Reason.com

The Feds Will Return More Than $1 Million in Marijuana Money That California Cops Stole From Armored Cars

The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California teen found alive in Utah nearly 3 years after disappearance

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah - A 19-year-old man with autism found cold and sleeping in a Utah gas station parking lot has been reunited with his family almost three years after disappearing from California. Connerjack Oswalt was 17 when he left his family’s Clearlake, California home in September 2019. His parents...
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy