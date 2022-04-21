ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Two arrested in theft of boat

The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

Two Stock Island residents were arrested Monday for stealing a boat in Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sherrif’s Office.

Rigoberto Morales, 54, and Arlem Cristina Silva Cruz, 35, were both charged with grand theft, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday, April 18, that a 2015, 19-foot NauticStar boat worth an estimated $27,000 was stolen from a residence on Atlantic Boulevard in Key Largo.

Deputies David Campbell and Michael O’Connor later stopped a northbound Ford Crown Victoria on Card Sound Road at approximately 1 p.m. pulling a boat that matched the description. The boat was determined to be the stolen vessel.

Morales was the driver and Silva Cruz was the passenger. Both gave conflicting stories as to why they had the boat.

Silva Cruz eventually admitted to Detective Ignacio Molina they stole the boat and intended to take it to Hialeah to sell it.

Morales and Silva Cruz were taken to jail.

Key West, FL
