Air

By Shy Thompson
 5 days ago
SAULT’s aim, since its inception, is to twirl through every hue in the kaleidoscope of Black existence. The enigmatic UK collective—which, despite their aversion to the media, is agreed by most to be helmed by producer and songwriter Inflo, whose real name Dean Josiah Cover—has run through a slew of musical...

The Smile Detail Debut Album, Share New “Free in the Knowledge” Video: Watch

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner have revealed details of their first album as the Smile. It’s called A Light for Attracting Attention and it’s out May 13 via XL. Today, they’ve shared the video for “Free in the Knowledge,” which Yorke premiered solo during an October performance in London before airings by the trio in January. Watch the Leo Leigh–directed video below.
Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondations Maeght Recordings

As the summer of 1970 approached, things weren’t going great for Albert Ayler. His brother and musical partner Donald suffered from mental health issues, and family members were pressuring Albert to help him more. Musically, encouraged in part by his label Impulse!, Ayler had moved from groundbreaking avant-jazz to a more conventional R&B sound. The resulting albums (1968’s New Grass and 1969’s Music is the Healing Force of the Universe) featured lyrics and vocals by Ayler’s wife and manager Mary Parks (aka Mary Maria), a guiding force in his later years, but they were not well received. Reflecting the tone of the criticism, jazz critic John Litweiler later wrote that Ayler “forsook his musical vision” and “mock(ed) his magnificence.” Impulse! ended up dropping him.
Brian Eno, Big Thief, Coldplay, and More Contribute to Earth Day Charity Compilation

The foundation EarthPercent, an initiative founded by Brian Eno that provides ways for the music industry to support organizations addressing the climate crisis, is celebrating Earth Day by raising money for charity through new, unreleased, and otherwise previously unheard music donated by over 100 artists. The roster includes Eno, Big Thief, Coldplay, Hot Chip, the Weather Station, Nile Rodgers, and many more. Check out the full list of participating artists and purchase tracks at Bandcamp.
Break Me Open

In his solo career outside of Bon Iver, S. Carey has crafted a tranquil vision of the natural world. The classically trained composer and multi-instrumentalist often takes inspiration from the wilderness of his native Wisconsin—among other places—to create evocative arrangements bent on capturing the resonance of a pristine landscape. Close your eyes and you’ll see towering, snow-covered pines or the summer sun’s radiant reflection on the creek.
Bolis Pupul Shares New Song “Neon Buddha”: Listen

Bolis Pupul, who recently released Topical Dancer with Charlotte Adigéry, has announced a new solo 12" single. “Neon Buddha” b/w “Rendez-Voodoo” is out May 6 via Soulwax’s Deewee. Listen to the A-side below. According to the single’s announcement, “Neon Buddha” is “inspired by a...
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Watch Amyl and the Sniffers Perform “Hertz” on Seth Meyers

Australian rockers Amyl and the Sniffers rolled through Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening to perform their song “Hertz” from Comfort to Me, their 2021 sophomore album. Check out the performance below. Amyl and the Sniffers released the follow-up LP to their 2019 self-titled album late...
Watch Harry Styles Bring Out Lizzo to Cover “I Will Survive” at Coachella

On Friday night, Harry Styles headlined Coachella again following his debut performance last weekend. During his second set at the festival, Styles brought out Lizzo as a special guest for a joint cover of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive” and the One Direction single “What Makes You Beautiful.” The two walked out in matching faux-fur coats. Watch those moments below, and follow along with Pitchfork’s full coverage of Coachella 2022.
Nick Cave Announces New Spoken-Word Album With Warren Ellis

Nick Cave will release a new spoken-word album on 10" vinyl and streaming services on June 17. Seven Psalms comprises seven spoken tracks that Cave set to music in collaboration with Warren Ellis, plus a 12-minute instrumental from the sessions for the pair’s 2021 album Carnage. Cave produced the album with Luis Almau. Watch a trailer below.
Don’t Wait for a Sign

Like Sarah, Factory, or Sacred Bones, Oakland’s Slumberland is the sort of boutique record label that assumes its own persona. Each entry, usually no longer than half an hour, is sewn into its patchwork gestalt, producing its own variant on the Slumberland formula: cute, fuzzy, and young at heart. As the label enters its 33rd year, founder Mike Schulman has ushered in a recent surge of activity, tapping the Bay Area’s wellspring of indie-pop talent to press a steady stream of revived acts, pseudo-supergroups, and scene veterans. New York City duo Jeanines are the odd band out among this latest batch of releases. Their second album, Don’t Wait for a Sign, is Slumberland’s lone East Coast offering of 2022 thus far, and they’re relative newcomers to the imprint’s inner circle. Bassist, guitarist, and drummer Jed Smith has performed in a few bands like My Teenage Stride over the past two decades, but Jeanines is the first serious project for singer and guitarist Alicia Hyman.
26 Great Records You May Have Missed: Winter 2022

The best part of new music is that you’ll never have heard it all. That’s why, every few months, our writers and editors round up a list of generally overlooked recent releases deserving of your attention. None of these albums were named Best New Music, and some weren’t reviewed on Pitchfork, but they’re all worth a listen. From goofy Texas dance rap to avant-garde woodwind experimentalism, here are 26 records you’ll be glad not to miss.
Giving the World Away

Harriette Pilbeam, who records under the name Hatchie, wants to make something clear: She writes more than just love songs. Don’t be fooled by the Australian dream-pop artist’s past work, which drifted in a gauzy haze of guitar and synths and relied on a revolving door of lyrical clichés—kissing the stars, staying true to your heart, etc. The pandemic caused Pilbeam to confront long-buried anxieties and insecurities, a process that made her question her future in music. Her second full-length album, Giving the World Away, explores these afflictions with an exacting, if not heavy-handed, touch, mushrooming her once sparkly shoegaze into a brasher, more ambitious sound.
The Turning Year

Roger Eno creates pastoral landscapes in sound, letting each simple melody unfold with patience. In a career stretching back decades, the British composer has collaborated with a number of prominent ambient artists, including his older brother Brian Eno and new-age multi-instrumentalist Laraaji. On The Turning Year, he steps out solo, showcasing a keen sense for delicate, unornamented melodies that serve as vehicles for reflection.
Neko Case Shares Video for New Song “Oh, Shadowless”: Watch

Neko Case has shared a new song called “Oh, Shadowless.” It appears as the final track on a new retrospective 23-song compilation called Wild Creatures. Find the animated video by Laura Plansker, as well as Case’s upcoming tour dates, below. The new collection arrives with commentary from...
The Armed Remix a Song by Michael C. Hall’s Band: Listen

Detroit collective the Armed have released a remix of “Ketamine” by Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum—the band fronted by Dexter and Six Feet Under actor Michael C. Hall. The group also includes former Wallflowers drummer Peter Yanowitz and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen, who has played with Blondie. Listen to the Armed’s rendition of “Ketamine” below.
