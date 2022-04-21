ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, VT

Winter ticks killing more moose in our region

By Lauren Granada
mynbc5.com
 5 days ago

ESSEX COUNTY, Vt. — More moose in our region are being found dead in the springtime – not from hunting, but from tiny parasites. Winter ticks spend their entire lifecycle on one host, making moose...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Essex County, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
97.5 WOKQ

Old Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire, is Now a Turtle Meetup Spot

If you listen to our show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her (admittedly on a whim) online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container, she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20 years old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Ticks#Hunting#Department
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
94.9 HOM

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
WMTW

Meet Shady, the 5-year-old pup searching for a home in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — A dog who's been looking for a home for over two years in Texas is now looking for a family in Portland. Five-year-old Shady recently arrived at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on a Wings of Rescue flight. He spent two years waiting to...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

A City In Maine Has Some Of The Cleanest Air In The United States

One of the many things that attract people to the State of Maine is our nearly pristine environment. Millions visit, or move to, Maine each year to enjoy the forests, fresh water, and fresh air. Now, it looks like our air quality is getting some national recognition. According to WMTW,...
B98.5

This Classic Motel On The Maine / New Hampshire Line Is For Sale

The craziness of the last few years caused millions of Americans to re-evaluate their lives. Were they really doing the job they wanted to do? Were they really living where they wanted to live? Admit it, you were one of those people. It's okay. We understand. Well, if you've always...
Hot 99.1

WATCH: Bear Comes Right Up On the Porch of Upstate NY Home

Talk about a close encounter, this video comes from Worcester, NY - a town in Otsego county about an hour west of Albany. It was snowing pretty hard on Monday night. Although bears live outside, maybe this one wanted to come in and get warm. He almost did. The giant black bear made its way onto the porch of a home during last night's snow storm, coming right up to the sliding glass doors.
WORCESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy