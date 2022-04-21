ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Everywhere All at Once

By Annie Geng
 5 days ago
The sounds of Son Lux almost feel primordial. Somewhere in the cosmic gesturing of their music is the blurring of finality: Beginnings and ends erupt into flames as bright synths and apocalyptic broodiness collide. While initially a solo act, Son Lux grew into a trio when Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang...

Rolling Stone

Theater Kids Everywhere Are Obsessing Over This New TikTok Trend

No one — not a dictator, not a politician, not a celebrity, not an influencer — is in possession of more power than a high school theater director. For a small community of theater kids, the director is the one person whose approval you crave most in the world, above their parents, friends, and even above God. And no decision is more likely to impact the trajectory of the high school theater kid's year than what musical the director chooses to do next year.
WILMINGTON, DE
Pitchfork

The Turning Year

Roger Eno creates pastoral landscapes in sound, letting each simple melody unfold with patience. In a career stretching back decades, the British composer has collaborated with a number of prominent ambient artists, including his older brother Brian Eno and new-age multi-instrumentalist Laraaji. On The Turning Year, he steps out solo, showcasing a keen sense for delicate, unornamented melodies that serve as vehicles for reflection.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Break Me Open

In his solo career outside of Bon Iver, S. Carey has crafted a tranquil vision of the natural world. The classically trained composer and multi-instrumentalist often takes inspiration from the wilderness of his native Wisconsin—among other places—to create evocative arrangements bent on capturing the resonance of a pristine landscape. Close your eyes and you’ll see towering, snow-covered pines or the summer sun’s radiant reflection on the creek.
WISCONSIN STATE
Pitchfork

Harp

Dance music has long been used as a refuge—from breakups and soul-sucking day jobs, from homophobia, racism, and war. But Christopher Adams, the California-based musician and producer behind PENDANT, wasn’t seeking an escape from reality so much as an opportunity to confront the reality he’d been avoiding. His second LP, Harp, grapples with the grief and pain Adams locked away for years following his father’s death in 2010, channeling invigorating hardcore, eccentric rap, and weirdo rave alongside flashes of R&B and new wave. What makes all these sounds work together is Adams’ confident performances and complex sound worlds—icy yet inviting, ambitious yet grounded. “Follow me down, this is the caustic pop music sound,” he raps in a Beastie Boys-esque snarl on “Thorn.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Sobriety & Happiness: 'Be Gentle With Yourself'

Just like millions of people across the nation, Nicki Minaj has also struggled with sobriety issues. On Thursday (April 21), the Queen rapper opened up to all 24.9 million of her Twitter followers by explaining how she moved on from her use of marijuana as a coping mechanism and, in turn, has grounded herself and found a source of natural joy, free of stimulants.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Amyl and the Sniffers Perform “Hertz” on Seth Meyers

Australian rockers Amyl and the Sniffers rolled through Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening to perform their song “Hertz” from Comfort to Me, their 2021 sophomore album. Check out the performance below. Amyl and the Sniffers released the follow-up LP to their 2019 self-titled album late...
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

Coachella Is In Its Flop Era

For the first time in three years, Coachella is back. Opening weekend of the music festival’s pandemic return included some trending moments — headliner Harry Styles in his sequined jumpsuit and model Sarah Talabi talking about climate change in response to kissing Timothée Chalamet — but leading into weekend two, the vibe is just not…giving.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Brian Eno, Big Thief, Coldplay, and More Contribute to Earth Day Charity Compilation

The foundation EarthPercent, an initiative founded by Brian Eno that provides ways for the music industry to support organizations addressing the climate crisis, is celebrating Earth Day by raising money for charity through new, unreleased, and otherwise previously unheard music donated by over 100 artists. The roster includes Eno, Big Thief, Coldplay, Hot Chip, the Weather Station, Nile Rodgers, and many more. Check out the full list of participating artists and purchase tracks at Bandcamp.
CHARITIES
The Guardian

How phones took all the fun out of gig-going

“Poor audience etiquette” is not only getting worse at comedy gigs (It’s no joke – since lockdown, live audiences have forgotten how to behave, 21 April). It has been getting worse at music gigs for years. After 50 years, and hundreds of gigs, we have decided to...
INTERNET
The Guardian

My mother was a ruthless ditcher of friends – should I dump my most annoying mates?

My friend Stella Margaret Heath doesn’t suffer fools gladly – it’s what she’s known for, and she won’t mind my saying so. When I first met her, in the 80s, we were new undergraduates. I picked her to pair with for a philosophy assignment because she looked easy-going and enlightened (perm, jeans, thin white belt); it turned out she was neither. I discovered straight away that she’d read none of the summer reading list (and therefore cogito, ergo sum meant nothing to her) and only wanted to talk about timetabling restrictions at the polytechnic. We became good friends, best friends – me not minding her cynicism and untidiness; her ignoring my joie de vivre and shoplifting.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Pitchfork

Watch Harry Styles Bring Out Lizzo to Cover “I Will Survive” at Coachella

On Friday night, Harry Styles headlined Coachella again following his debut performance last weekend. During his second set at the festival, Styles brought out Lizzo as a special guest for a joint cover of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive” and the One Direction single “What Makes You Beautiful.” The two walked out in matching faux-fur coats. Watch those moments below, and follow along with Pitchfork’s full coverage of Coachella 2022.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nick Cave Announces New Spoken-Word Album With Warren Ellis

Nick Cave will release a new spoken-word album on 10" vinyl and streaming services on June 17. Seven Psalms comprises seven spoken tracks that Cave set to music in collaboration with Warren Ellis, plus a 12-minute instrumental from the sessions for the pair’s 2021 album Carnage. Cave produced the album with Luis Almau. Watch a trailer below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

When Disaster Strikes…

The track didn’t bang or knock. It tiptoed. It wiggled. When Busta Rhymes first heard it during the recording sessions of his second solo album, it was unlike anything he had ever rapped on: sinuous, low-key, minimal. A former rapper named Shamello found the sample—a high-calorie AM-radio confection called “Sweet Green Fields” by Seals & Crofts—and his partner, Buddah, sheared off the soft-rock blubber, leaving behind only a single twitching muscle.
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Guitarist Nick Zinner to Release 41 Strings on Vinyl

Nick Zinner, guitarist for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, is releasing his large-scale instrumental suite 41 Strings digitally and on vinyl for the first time. The piece’s four movements follow those of the seasons. It arrives on July 1 via Chaikin Records, an imprint run by Zinner’s Yeah Yeah Yeahs bandmate Brian Chase. Listen to “Fall” from the project below. (via Rolling Stone).
ROCK MUSIC
