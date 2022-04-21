Conchs look to build on success after loss in state tournament

It would be difficult to pick apart what South Fork had that the Key West High School girls lacrosse did not have after the Bulldogs defeated the Lady Conchs, 8-6, in the Region 4-1A Quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 14, at the KWHS Back Yard.

Every inch of the game was close, but when the Bulldogs got any sort of lead, they froze the ball to prevent the Lady Conchs from mounting an attack, especially late in game.

It was the season-ending match for the Lady Conchs, who had their best record in program history of 13-3 and the District 16-1A Championship, a second for the relatively young program.

Going into the game, Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said she wanted her team to play every play as if it was their last.

“It was a fast and physical, goal-for-goal game,” said Giacopuzzi. “It was the same mindset going into playoffs — leave nothing for the swim back. All I asked of them was to keep their heads up, play their hearts out and know that whatever the outcome, we gave it our all and left it all on the field.”

Just minutes into the match, Ella Baxter netted the first of her three goals for a 1-0 advantage.

At the 9:28 mark in the first half, Key West held a 3-2 advantage, but South Fork scored two before the intermission for a 5-4 lead.

“At halftime we told the girls to first be proud of what we’ve already accomplished — Florida-ranked No. 17 versus No. 40, and we’ve got ourselves a game,” said the coach. “Value possession of the ball, clean up the errors, fight for the 50-50 balls, win the draw and buckle down on defense.”

Key West knotted the game at 5 with 9:41 left in the second half.

“We knew we needed the ball, needed to score, and then needed the ball again to run the clock. South Fork was very successful at pressuring the ball with double and triple teams, forcing errors and coming up with the loose ball,” explained the coach.

With 1:36 remaining, South Fork held a 7-6 advantage, but the Conchs had an opportunity to tie it on a free position shot by senior Scarlett McMonigle but was blocked. The Bulldogs had one final attack and scored as the final buzzer sounded.

In addition to her three goals, Baxter had an assist; Bella Marchiano scored once and assisted on a goal as Emma Louchheim and Scarlett McMonigle each netted a goal.

In the cage, Courtney Grabus had four saves and allowed all of the goals. The Conchs picked up 10 draw controls, led by Baxter with five, Marchiano picked up three and with one apiece were Naomi Grabus and McMonigle. Baxter had two interceptions and with one apiece were Rachel Owens, Maeve O’Hearn and Ada Van Loon.

“They were very patient, they didn’t push the fast breaks, they settled their attack and ran play after play after play. Our defense was strong but tired. We still had 11 caused turnovers,” said Giacopuzzi. “Our defense came up big today and really helped to shut down the goals scored. Our low defenders Maeve O’Hearn, Rachel Owens and Juliette Hamilton kept the attack at bay while midfielders Devan Bittner, Scarlett McMonigle, Naomi Grabus, Ella Baxter, Sophia Felini and Ada Van Loon made their way back down the field after a tough transition.”

Giacopuzzi said it was a tough loss, but she knows the future is bright.

“The coaching staff is so incredibly proud of the effort, heart and teamwork displayed on the field,” said Giacopuzzi. “We are making history, turning heads and we’ve got Florida talking about Key West. We’re on the map and can only go up from here literally.”

