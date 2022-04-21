Sipe produces walk-off hit for Lady'Fins to earn win in circle versus Hurricanes

Tied at 11 runs each during Senior Night on Monday, April 18, at the Middle Keys campus, Marathon’s Kyla Sipe, having already tossed seven innings for the Lady ’Fins, stepped to the plate with a runner on base against Monroe County rival Coral Shores. The celebration for the Lady ’Fins senior was twice as exciting, as she tripled in the bottom of the seventh, sending home Danielle Gonzalez for the walk-off 12-11 victory, which snapped a six-game, on-field losing streak for Marathon while handing Coral Shores its seventh loss in its final nine games on the regular season.

Adding to the high-scoring affair, Marathon received home runs from Kylie McDaniel and Shynell McGuire, while Sipe allowed just four of the 11 Hurricane runs to be earned, striking out eight while allowing four walks and two hits.

Spie finished with three hits, fellow senior classmate Carla Barcallao added a pair of base knocks, Ailyah Gonzalez also tripled and doubled, while Elena Eubanks singled twice and Sarah Robinson had a base hit.

For Marathon, which claimed two forfeit victories this month, it was the first victory since winning 12-4 in the season-opener against Ransom Everglades, who also forfeited to the Lady ’Fins last week. Marathon is back on its home diamond on Friday, April 22, to host Keys rival Key West at 7 p.m., with the Lady Conchs winning the first meeting between the programs 14-0.

After Friday’s matchup, Marathon will still have two contests remaining, against Keys Gate and Somerset Silver Palms, on the schedule, while Monday’s game was the regular-season finale for Coral Shores. Playing independent from the FHSAA, the Hurricanes will focus on competing in its conference tournament next week, which will be the end of the Hurricanes’ season.