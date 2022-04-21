Marathon softball senior night
The Marathon High softball team poses with Lady ’Fins seniors Carla Barcallo (No. 14) and Kayla Sipe (No. 13) before beating Coral Shores, 14-13, on Senior Night at the Middle Keys campus.
