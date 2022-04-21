ANOTHER FEATHER IN HER CAP

Marathon High senior Rylan Chapa, second from left, became the first Monroe County girls weightlifter to win a Florida High School Athletic Association State Championship, earning the gold medal in the 101-pound weight class by snatch lifting 100 pounds. The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners recognized her accomplishments at their Wednesday, April 20, meeting.

Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, left, said Chapa’s commitment and dedication inspire others, and she serves as a positive role model to other students. She also participated in volleyball, being named to the All-County Team, tennis, and track and field while maintaining a 4.0-grade point average and is a Florida High School Athletic Association Student-Athlete Advisory Council member and the All-State All-Academic selection. Joining Coldiron and Chapa are, from left, Monroe County Mayor David and Commissioners Craig Cates and Holly Raschein.