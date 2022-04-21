I'm Traveling to L.A.—These 6 Spring Trends Will Be Coming With Me

I am not embarrassed to admit that I am a steadfast outfit repeater. When I fall in love with a piece that's comfortable and cool and perfectly embodies my style aesthetic, you can bet I'll be wearing said piece on repeat. Case in point: the Betsy Crochet Knit Polo from Who What Wear Collection. I only got my hands on the cute little number at the beginning of the week, and I've already worn it three days in a row! What can I say? The chic and versatile top speaks to me. Not only does it look effortlessly cool—leaning into this season's preppy trend—but I also love the fact that it's eco-friendly. It's made of natural plant-derived fibers and was created in collaboration with a positive-impact Peruvian manufacturer (which undoubtedly speaks to my own South American roots). Oh, and did I mention it's seriously soft and incredibly comfortable?

1 DAY AGO