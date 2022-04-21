I'm Traveling to L.A.—These 6 Spring Trends Will Be Coming With Me

I started off this month with a lot of travel. Though I'm based in New York, I spent the past few weeks on the road visiting friends in cities like Mexico City and Los Angeles. While these trips were just for fun and not necessarily for work, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't always keeping an eye out for the latest shopping tip, styling idea, or conversation-starter on the topic of fashion and shopping that could potentially lead to a story right here on Who What Wear. I can't help but make mental notes on what I observe people wearing wherever I go, and that definitely includes all three cities I've spent time in this month.
There's nothing I feel more confident in than my summer dress collection. These pieces are the stars of my wardrobe, and I can't live without them. I love my basics, and every year around this time, I like to introduce a couple of new faces to the lineup. This is where my trend-watching expertise comes in. I'm always working ahead, and thanks to the fact that I've been keeping a close eye on the runways, I am more ready than ever to pick out new styles that will make a statement in my wardrobe.
One thing I'm guilty of is buying into every trend. So this season, I challenged myself to limit the number of of-the-moment buys I'm adding to my closet. To make sure I was narrowing in on the trendy items I'd actually wear the most (and not just once or twice), I created a capsule wardrobe. Creating one is easier said than done, but I recently went on a several-week-long trip and was basically forced to create one for the sake of my luggage. To be honest, I crushed it and ended up getting tons of outfit mileage out of what I packed.
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it's the trending denim of the moment or the season's It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
Benzino is once again airing out some family business. After previously calling 50 Cent the “first hip-hop rat,” and getting into various other conflicts with his daughter Coi Leray, the rapper has now name-dropped both of them in a Twitter tirade. On Sunday, Fif took to Instagram to...
As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
When GENERAL HOSPITAL’s production shut down in mid-April for the soap’s spring hiatus, Laura Wright (Carly) decided to make the most of her time off by scheduling a short vacation with her longtime beau, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter)! The real-life love birds are used to the sunny weather of Southern California, but they traded the Pacific Ocean for the Atlantic Ocean and headed to beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, for a few days!
Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
I live in L.A. but I’ve been visiting NYC for the last few weeks and have been soaking in all of the sartorial newness while I’ve been here. Hitting at a time when the weather is transitioning to spring, everyone is bringing their best new season looks to the streets and I’m feeling inspired by everything I’m seeing. From updated proportions of closet staples to trendy items that are destined to get even bigger, there are so many takeaways about what to add to your cart, based on what I’ve seen stylish New Yorkers wearing.
After several years of skipping travel, I’ve never been more ready to book some flights and spend time in new places. I’m working on my passport renewal right now, searching for airline tickets, and ready to request some upcoming days out of the office. After I nail down my hotel and map out my itinerary, the next thing I want to do is invest in some cool new luggage. The pieces I currently own have served their function, but I’ve reached a point where I would like to invest in a set of designer luggage I can use now and own forever.
If you’re focused on curating a closet of great staples instead of fleeting trends, you’re not alone. There is an anti-trend movement brewing, with renewed interest in items that withstand the momentary pieces that are here for one season and gone the next. And yes, Who What Wear Collection is designed with that in mind, so you’ll find plenty of cool anti-trend pieces sitting in the latest drop.
I am not embarrassed to admit that I am a steadfast outfit repeater. When I fall in love with a piece that's comfortable and cool and perfectly embodies my style aesthetic, you can bet I'll be wearing said piece on repeat. Case in point: the Betsy Crochet Knit Polo from Who What Wear Collection. I only got my hands on the cute little number at the beginning of the week, and I've already worn it three days in a row! What can I say? The chic and versatile top speaks to me. Not only does it look effortlessly cool—leaning into this season's preppy trend—but I also love the fact that it's eco-friendly. It's made of natural plant-derived fibers and was created in collaboration with a positive-impact Peruvian manufacturer (which undoubtedly speaks to my own South American roots). Oh, and did I mention it's seriously soft and incredibly comfortable?
Like so many plus-size designers, Gia Sinatra grew up never being able to find pieces that fit well and matched her individual style preferences. "I have been plus-size my whole life and have always had a love for fashion," the Los Angeles–based model tells Who What Wear. "But it has been a struggle for me to find clothes that I want to wear in my size." Those same issues only compounded when she decided to pursue a career in plus-size modeling, where she noticed right away that she wasn't the only one trying and failing to find clothes that worked for her body. Frustrated, she decided to do what so many in fashion have yet to attempt, let alone succeed in: make clothing—chic, trend-forward, and well-fitting clothing specifically—for plus-size women. And thus, Gia/IRL was born.
Comments / 0