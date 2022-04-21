My Style Is Somewhere Between Coastal Grandma and Gen Z—Here's What I'm Buying

I'm going to let you in on something: Some trends are underrated, and some are overhyped. You can scour the runways and scroll on Nordstrom thinking you’re excited about a trend, but you might realize that it isn’t flattering after trying it. And then, there are the trends that you could deem “ugly” or impractical at first glance, only to find that they look great on you. When it comes to the kelly green color trend, its categorization falls into the latter. I can recall a time when the fashion set was ambivalent about color. In fact, for a few seasons before the pandemic, there wasn’t a day that passed when our editors weren’t obsessing over beige, oat, butter, and every other neutral—those hues had a gorilla grip on us. Of course, neutrals will always be a significant part of wardrobes, but there is something exciting about the rise of saturated hues, including kelly green.

18 HOURS AGO