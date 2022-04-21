My Style Is Somewhere Between Coastal Grandma and Gen Z—Here's What I'm Buying
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
whowhatwear
5 days ago
Mallory of the Pop + Nod boutique recently went viral on TikTok thanks to how she comically described the fashion struggle millennials are having being caught navigating two very different trending dressing styles at the moment: coastal grandma style and Gen Z style. Ever since watching the TikTok (see it below!),...
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it's the trending denim of the moment or the season's It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
Style is one of the only things my Mom and I have ever really clashed on. While we have the same overall vision, individual purchases can be hard to settle on. Growing up, I was always stealing her clothes and diving into her closet but as we’ve gotten older, we’ve done a split in personal style. Yet there are still many things we can agree on when it comes to fashion, especially the basics. If I want to know whether or not an item is truly timeless I’ll ask her about it because I know if we both like it I’ll definitely still be wearing it for many years to come.
While the Barbie of 2022 may be known to favor a pair of sensible flats or sneakers, the Barbie of my youth—or Polly Pocket, if that was more your thing—was infamous for her high heels, most often of the platform variety. Thus, when I recently noticed an eerily familiar shoe trend surfacing both on all my go-to shopping sites as well as Instagram, it took me all but a few seconds to realize where I knew it from.
As far back as I can remember, comfort has always reigned supreme when it comes to my closet. Trends come and go that I love but would only admire from afar because I knew I wouldn't be able to last long wearing them. For instance, the platform sandal trend happening right now looks insanely cool when I spot it on my Instagram feed, but there is no way I will be partaking. A couple trending clothes styles that I can 100% get on board with at the moment are all about oversized pieces as well as stretchy options.
I'm not sure if I would consider myself a new mom anymore since my daughter just turned 3 and I'm expecting my second in July. But now that I'm a bit more seasoned, I realize that one of the most challenging parts of my motherhood journey, especially in the beginning, has been identifying ways to maintain my personal style. Once I became a mom, some of my favorite pieces didn't fit in the right places anymore, and I often didn't have the time to put together outfits the way I could before motherhood. I knew I needed to find a solution in order to feel like myself again.
Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
A MUM-OF-ONE has sparked outrage online after revealing the long list of tiring chores she does for her husband. The woman, who is from the US and goes by the acronym @krgrainger20 on TikTok, shared a short clip and wrote: "Things I do for my husband that will make the internet mad."
EVER get frustrated at how messy and chaotic your car is when you have kids?. A mum-of-four has revealed her four top tips for making car journeys more organised, and people have said they want to try them out in their own vehicles. TikTok user @athomewithshannon uploaded her video with...
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
When outfit building, a common misconception is that a great look has to be complicated or take forever to put together. But that’s just not the case—simple, easy to put together outfits are actually some of my favorites and if I’m being honest the most important thing about getting dressed is making sure you feel comfortable and confident.
As the mom of a 3-year-old (and I'm currently very pregnant with my second), I have a newfound appreciation for Mother's Day. I can't believe I ever thought it was okay to give my mom nothing more than a card and a candle that she definitely didn't need on Mother's Day. But now that the tables have turned, you can rest assured that I have learned my lesson.
I will be the first to admit it, I’m an avid daydreamer. My mind is always flashing between a series of memories and fantasies. Obviously, as a fashion girl, a collection of OOTD ideas is often involved and I have my notes app ready to capture any inspiration that can come into my mind in a flash. Lately, I can’t stop picturing myself heading out for the day in a collection of flirty and fun summer dresses. Every vision I have for my future includes this one fashion staple front and center. So consider this article to be a vision board, the casual summer dresses I plan to add to my cart now, and in the near future, are all included. Every day deserves to be spent in a dress.
Classic staples have gotten the oversize treatment over the last few seasons. Blazers have gotten looser and longer, shirting is roomier, and even jeans are baggier. This more relaxed aesthetic certainly may seem controversial for some—especially when an entire silhouette is made up of more oversize items with the proportions feeling different. For me, it’s all I want to wear now. As someone that used to live in skinny jeans paired with more fitted tops and has recently ventured into looser denim, this new vibe just feels fresh and forward to me.
We talk about basics so much here at Who What Wear because pretty much every outfit includes at least one, and a strong collection of them makes life so much easier (the getting-dressed part, at least). That said, we're well aware that basics are kind of boring, but the way you wear them doesn't necessarily have to be. This is something a number of stylish celebs know well—even if they don't know that they know.
After having to stand on my suitcase and push with all my strength to get my carry-on to close far too many times to remember, I decided I'm going to have to reconsider my packing process. As an avid overthinker, I almost always feel like I need to pack more than I need. I'll decide on a few different outfits but then inevitably get the idea that what I put together is not enough and add a couple of extra items "just in case." We did a recent interview with Gigi Hadid, where she explains how she likes to focus on packing lightly and mixes and matches to create no-fuss outfits, so if a supermodel was packing light, why was I stuffing my suitcase with things I didn't even end up wearing?
Basics are the workhorses in my closet. After all, these trusty staples act as the anchors to many of my standout looks. When I talk about basics, I’m certainly referring to classic items like white T-shirts and simple LBDs. But I’m also all about trendier basics—pieces that are still versatile but have more forward design details. And that’s what I’m going to zero in on today. Yep, I’m bringing you a collection of my favorite trendy basics out there right now.
There's nothing I feel more confident in than my summer dress collection. These pieces are the stars of my wardrobe, and I can't live without them. I love my basics, and every year around this time, I like to introduce a couple of new faces to the lineup. This is where my trend-watching expertise comes in. I'm always working ahead, and thanks to the fact that I've been keeping a close eye on the runways, I am more ready than ever to pick out new styles that will make a statement in my wardrobe.
I'm going to let you in on something: Some trends are underrated, and some are overhyped. You can scour the runways and scroll on Nordstrom thinking you’re excited about a trend, but you might realize that it isn’t flattering after trying it. And then, there are the trends that you could deem “ugly” or impractical at first glance, only to find that they look great on you. When it comes to the kelly green color trend, its categorization falls into the latter. I can recall a time when the fashion set was ambivalent about color. In fact, for a few seasons before the pandemic, there wasn’t a day that passed when our editors weren’t obsessing over beige, oat, butter, and every other neutral—those hues had a gorilla grip on us. Of course, neutrals will always be a significant part of wardrobes, but there is something exciting about the rise of saturated hues, including kelly green.
Let's face it—I spend a good amount of time looking online for the best new pieces I can add to my closet. I'm my friends' go-to person for outfit advice or new brand recommendations. Lately, I have been finding myself coming back to one site in particular when I'm looking for something elevated and chic: ours! Who What Wear Collection has everything from corset tops and bodysuits to matching sets and poplin dresses.
I definitely live for luxury goods—bags, shoes, coats—you name it. One thing I don't usually spend a ton of money on, however, is nail polish. I normally rely solely on the salon to provide me with my color of choice, but recently I decided to change that. There are a lot of luxury nail polish brands out there that seem to offer more health benefits for your nails, fewer toxic ingredients, and totally unique shades. I figured at least a few of these had to be worth trying.
Comments / 0