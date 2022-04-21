The Best Designer Beach Towels on the Internet for Your Rich-Mom Summer
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
whowhatwear
5 days ago
After a wild two years of pandemic living, I am itching to go on an unforgettable vacation. There are plenty of places I'd love to head to, but a seaside affair is what keeps calling my name. And because it's been years now since I've had the chance to lounge around...
One thing I'm guilty of is buying into every trend. So this season, I challenged myself to limit the number of of-the-moment buys I'm adding to my closet. To make sure I was narrowing in on the trendy items I'd actually wear the most (and not just once or twice), I created a capsule wardrobe. Creating one is easier said than done, but I recently went on a several-week-long trip and was basically forced to create one for the sake of my luggage. To be honest, I crushed it and ended up getting tons of outfit mileage out of what I packed.
Confession: I’m counting down the days until summer. I know any rational person would look at their calendar and say, “Honey, we’re still in spring,” but I don’t care. As much as I love everything about spring, it pales in comparison to summer for me. I could be partially biased toward summer being the best season. (After all, my zodiac sign is cancer, and I’m perpetually dreaming of living in a Cult Gaia resortwear campaign.) But really, it’s just because summer is the time of exploration in every sense of the word. It’s ideal for jetting off to Paris or the beach to serve some travel looks, but it’s also the best time to explore the terrains of your personal style. This season grants us permission to shed the layers, embrace more relaxed staples, and maybe even dip our toes into more risqué trends.
After several years of skipping travel, I’ve never been more ready to book some flights and spend time in new places. I’m working on my passport renewal right now, searching for airline tickets, and ready to request some upcoming days out of the office. After I nail down my hotel and map out my itinerary, the next thing I want to do is invest in some cool new luggage. The pieces I currently own have served their function, but I’ve reached a point where I would like to invest in a set of designer luggage I can use now and own forever.
We've come quite a long way since the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Our planet is in an increasingly urgent need of relief from the effects of climate change, and it's an issue that's come to the forefront. The fashion industry, in particular, has really stepped up in recent years, and sustainable brands and collections have become more and more plentiful. This is certainly progress, but as you know, there's a lot more to be done.
While the Barbie of 2022 may be known to favor a pair of sensible flats or sneakers, the Barbie of my youth—or Polly Pocket, if that was more your thing—was infamous for her high heels, most often of the platform variety. Thus, when I recently noticed an eerily familiar shoe trend surfacing both on all my go-to shopping sites as well as Instagram, it took me all but a few seconds to realize where I knew it from.
Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Watch: Lizzo Brings Body Inclusivity to New Dance Competition Show. Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders. Mikayla Nogueira is sharing her empowering journey toward body acceptance. The TikTok star said she feels "so good" about herself after experiencing a significant weight gain and shared how she worked hard to...
It doesn't take a trip to Paris to know that the French do things differently, especially when it comes to fashion. By this point, it'd be fair to say that the country's citizens have mastered the art of low-key sophistication, as French-girl style is pretty much synonymous with effortlessness. There's an understated ease you can't find as easily in other metropolitan areas. While visiting Paris a few years ago myself, I developed the urge to grab the nearest breezy white top and wide-leg jeans. But even outside of their famously casual approach, French girls definitely know how to translate that similarly relaxed vibe into fancier, party-ready looks.
A council is putting pressure on grocery behemoths Woolworths and Coles to introduce mandatory trolley locks. A Gold Coast grocery store development, plus all others in future, are under threat if they don't comply as council tries to crack down on trolley dumping. Robina councillor Hermann Vorster said roving shopping...
If you're looking for a new dress to add to your spring and early-summer offering, you've landed in the right spot. Yep, I'm here to bring you an edit of the chicest styles I found recently while sourcing new products for my various stories. Specifically, I thought I'd focus on the forward silhouettes that ring in under $100. Trust me—you don't have to spend an absolute fortune to secure a gorgeous dress.
We talk about basics so much here at Who What Wear because pretty much every outfit includes at least one, and a strong collection of them makes life so much easier (the getting-dressed part, at least). That said, we're well aware that basics are kind of boring, but the way you wear them doesn't necessarily have to be. This is something a number of stylish celebs know well—even if they don't know that they know.
Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
