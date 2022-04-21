The Best Designer Beach Towels on the Internet for Your Rich-Mom Summer

Confession: I’m counting down the days until summer. I know any rational person would look at their calendar and say, “Honey, we’re still in spring,” but I don’t care. As much as I love everything about spring, it pales in comparison to summer for me. I could be partially biased toward summer being the best season. (After all, my zodiac sign is cancer, and I’m perpetually dreaming of living in a Cult Gaia resortwear campaign.) But really, it’s just because summer is the time of exploration in every sense of the word. It’s ideal for jetting off to Paris or the beach to serve some travel looks, but it’s also the best time to explore the terrains of your personal style. This season grants us permission to shed the layers, embrace more relaxed staples, and maybe even dip our toes into more risqué trends.

