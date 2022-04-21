ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I Will Be Living in This Runway-Approved Trend This Summer, and It's Under $100

By Sierra Mayhew
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last summer after quite the wild night out, I distinctly recall I was certainly not looking my best, yet during a brief FaceTime call with my friends, I was told I had to be up and moving in just 15 minutes for our lunch plans. I was probably in...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

So These Are the 5 Dress Styles Everyone Will Wear This Summer

Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm Traveling to L.A.—These 6 Spring Trends Will Be Coming With Me

I would consider myself semi bicoastal. If I’m not in New York City, there’s a pretty good chance I’m in Los Angeles. I used to live in L.A. and ever since I left the City of Angels for the Big Apple, I try to go back whenever I get the chance. This month, I’ll be spending some time in Los Angeles, and of course, I’ll need to ditch some of my New York City style and switch to something a little more California-friendly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Here's a List of the Chicest Summer Dresses That Are Under $100—Enjoy

If you're looking for a new dress to add to your spring and early-summer offering, you've landed in the right spot. Yep, I'm here to bring you an edit of the chicest styles I found recently while sourcing new products for my various stories. Specifically, I thought I'd focus on the forward silhouettes that ring in under $100. Trust me—you don't have to spend an absolute fortune to secure a gorgeous dress.
whowhatwear

Welcome to My Personal Spring Capsule: 5 Trends and 8 Basics I'm Repeating

One thing I'm guilty of is buying into every trend. So this season, I challenged myself to limit the number of of-the-moment buys I'm adding to my closet. To make sure I was narrowing in on the trendy items I'd actually wear the most (and not just once or twice), I created a capsule wardrobe. Creating one is easier said than done, but I recently went on a several-week-long trip and was basically forced to create one for the sake of my luggage. To be honest, I crushed it and ended up getting tons of outfit mileage out of what I packed.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facetime
whowhatwear

I've Done My Research, and These French Brands Are the Key to Looking Effortless

It doesn't take a trip to Paris to know that the French do things differently, especially when it comes to fashion. By this point, it'd be fair to say that the country's citizens have mastered the art of low-key sophistication, as French-girl style is pretty much synonymous with effortlessness. There's an understated ease you can't find as easily in other metropolitan areas. While visiting Paris a few years ago myself, I developed the urge to grab the nearest breezy white top and wide-leg jeans. But even outside of their famously casual approach, French girls definitely know how to translate that similarly relaxed vibe into fancier, party-ready looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
Soaps In Depth

Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Had the “Perfect” Getaway — See the Pics!

When GENERAL HOSPITAL’s production shut down in mid-April for the soap’s spring hiatus, Laura Wright (Carly) decided to make the most of her time off by scheduling a short vacation with her longtime beau, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter)! The real-life love birds are used to the sunny weather of Southern California, but they traded the Pacific Ocean for the Atlantic Ocean and headed to beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, for a few days!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
whowhatwear

I'm Visiting NYC—29 Things Everyone's Wearing Here That I'm Adding to My Cart

I live in L.A. but I’ve been visiting NYC for the last few weeks and have been soaking in all of the sartorial newness while I’ve been here. Hitting at a time when the weather is transitioning to spring, everyone is bringing their best new season looks to the streets and I’m feeling inspired by everything I’m seeing. From updated proportions of closet staples to trendy items that are destined to get even bigger, there are so many takeaways about what to add to your cart, based on what I’ve seen stylish New Yorkers wearing.
whowhatwear

Fashion People Are Already All Over These 5 Summer Dress Trends

There's nothing I feel more confident in than my summer dress collection. These pieces are the stars of my wardrobe, and I can't live without them. I love my basics, and every year around this time, I like to introduce a couple of new faces to the lineup. This is where my trend-watching expertise comes in. I'm always working ahead, and thanks to the fact that I've been keeping a close eye on the runways, I am more ready than ever to pick out new styles that will make a statement in my wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
whowhatwear

These Dresses and Sets Are Stunning, Under $160, and Available in Sizes Up to 4X

Like so many plus-size designers, Gia Sinatra grew up never being able to find pieces that fit well and matched her individual style preferences. "I have been plus-size my whole life and have always had a love for fashion," the Los Angeles–based model tells Who What Wear. "But it has been a struggle for me to find clothes that I want to wear in my size." Those same issues only compounded when she decided to pursue a career in plus-size modeling, where she noticed right away that she wasn't the only one trying and failing to find clothes that worked for her body. Frustrated, she decided to do what so many in fashion have yet to attempt, let alone succeed in: make clothing—chic, trend-forward, and well-fitting clothing specifically—for plus-size women. And thus, Gia/IRL was born.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy