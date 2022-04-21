40 Affordable Stylish Spring Tops That Make My Jean Outfits Look Expensive
By Judith Jones
whowhatwear
5 days ago
If I had a quarter for every time I wore jeans this past winter and early spring, I would be a very rich woman. But I did not save any quarters hence this story is all about affordable dressing! Jeans are an undeniable staple—dressed up, dressed down—they’re a closet essential I...
Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
When it comes to the world of beauty, 2022 will go down as the year that nails ruled supreme. From colorful tips to cow-print, it would seem that nothing is off the table when it came to nail art and our lust for experimental manicures. And our nail obsession shows no sign of slowing down for the year ahead with top nail technicians already predicting some seriously beautiful nail trends. But if like me you’re a little more pared-back when it comes to what you put on your nails, then you might be pleased to learn that we’re also going to see a return to classic, one-color manicures in plenty of covetable new shades. So whether you’re after something nicely natural or more adventurous, there’s a nail polish color with your name on it in 2022. Keep scrolling for all of the nail color inspiration you need for the year ahead.
It doesn't take a trip to Paris to know that the French do things differently, especially when it comes to fashion. By this point, it'd be fair to say that the country's citizens have mastered the art of low-key sophistication, as French-girl style is pretty much synonymous with effortlessness. There's an understated ease you can't find as easily in other metropolitan areas. While visiting Paris a few years ago myself, I developed the urge to grab the nearest breezy white top and wide-leg jeans. But even outside of their famously casual approach, French girls definitely know how to translate that similarly relaxed vibe into fancier, party-ready looks.
Despite their more polarizing nature, skinny jeans are basically a classic cut at this point. But in terms of one of the more forward silhouettes right now, it’s the relaxed straight-leg jeans that reign supreme. These non-skinny jeans are a fashion-person favorite and bring a modern feel to any look. The style is also incredibly versatile.
We talk about basics so much here at Who What Wear because pretty much every outfit includes at least one, and a strong collection of them makes life so much easier (the getting-dressed part, at least). That said, we're well aware that basics are kind of boring, but the way you wear them doesn't necessarily have to be. This is something a number of stylish celebs know well—even if they don't know that they know.
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it's the trending denim of the moment or the season's It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
The post-pandemic dressing era has undoubtedly been one of my favorite times in fashion. "Dopamine dressing," as it's been coined, has risen through the ranks, and my browser has recently seen an influx of fun, smile-worthy pieces. So I was happy to discover H&M's newest collection, which emulates that exact vibe with new arrivals that are whimsical, feminine, and honestly, just a breath of fresh air (which is so needed these days). With pieces like silky-soft lace dresses, intricate crochet pants, and bright-orange crop tops, this collection makes it hard to resist adding everything to your cart at once. Want to take a peek? Keep scrolling to see the three dreamy spring trends from this drop that you can take along for all your adventures this season.
I'm a big Nordstrom shopper. In fact, I recently mentioned that I primarily turn to the retailer for basics given the expansive offerings. Well, I'm now adding trendier items to my list of must-haves from Nordstrom. Yep, I recently purchased this reworked shirt, and I plan on adding more trendy items to my cart over the next season.
As with other things in life, when it comes to fashion, my mom and I don’t always see eye to eye. We aren’t polar opposites in our looks by any means, but I tend to lean into more fashion-forward styling where she stays in a more mainstream and polished space. This, of course, very much reflects our careers since I work in fashion, while she’s a lawyer. If you were to Venn diagram our style preferences, the overlap would be very clear, especially if you were to also break down our favorite places to shop. One of the most resounding places would be Nordstrom—it truly has a great selection for every personal style.
There are very few brands that not only truly stand the test of time but even appreciate in value over time. Needless to say, Levi’s is part of that exclusive club. A huge part of why I hold Levi’s so near and dear to my heart is the quality of denim and superb fit at such a low price. These days, when a pair of everyday jeans can cost $200 to $300-plus, I know I can always count on Levi’s to keep me stylish and on budget.
Despite the fact that I'm typing this in a sweater, I can feel that summer is on its way. (Or maybe it's just wishful thinking…) Regardless, I've always said that you should dress (and shop for) the weather you want, not the weather you currently have, and right now my brain is completely fixated on the warm summer days that lie (hopefully) just around the corner. I know I'm not alone here since nearly all of my go-to retailers are dropping new summer pieces already. And since sharing is simply what I do, I'm already all over the best buys and am ready to deliver my top picks to you.
I'm going to let you in on something: Some trends are underrated, and some are overhyped. You can scour the runways and scroll on Nordstrom thinking you’re excited about a trend, but you might realize that it isn’t flattering after trying it. And then, there are the trends that you could deem “ugly” or impractical at first glance, only to find that they look great on you. When it comes to the kelly green color trend, its categorization falls into the latter. I can recall a time when the fashion set was ambivalent about color. In fact, for a few seasons before the pandemic, there wasn’t a day that passed when our editors weren’t obsessing over beige, oat, butter, and every other neutral—those hues had a gorilla grip on us. Of course, neutrals will always be a significant part of wardrobes, but there is something exciting about the rise of saturated hues, including kelly green.
I definitely live for luxury goods—bags, shoes, coats—you name it. One thing I don't usually spend a ton of money on, however, is nail polish. I normally rely solely on the salon to provide me with my color of choice, but recently I decided to change that. There are a lot of luxury nail polish brands out there that seem to offer more health benefits for your nails, fewer toxic ingredients, and totally unique shades. I figured at least a few of these had to be worth trying.
Classic staples have gotten the oversize treatment over the last few seasons. Blazers have gotten looser and longer, shirting is roomier, and even jeans are baggier. This more relaxed aesthetic certainly may seem controversial for some—especially when an entire silhouette is made up of more oversize items with the proportions feeling different. For me, it’s all I want to wear now. As someone that used to live in skinny jeans paired with more fitted tops and has recently ventured into looser denim, this new vibe just feels fresh and forward to me.
If you read Who What Wear regularly, you probably already know that our love for Shopbop runs deep. We feature the multi-brand retailer in practically every single article we write, and as fashion-savvy editors, we're obsessed with its incredibly cool array of brands and trend-forward pieces. So of course, whenever we get the chance to tap Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's fashion director and an all-around cool girl, we jump at the chance. Her style aesthetic always brings us so much joy, and she is a firm believer that fashion should be fun.
I take a high-low approach to my wardrobe, with a mix of designer investment items I think are worth the splurge and lower-priced staples that are part of my regular uniform. I tend to spend more on pieces like handbags, shoes, and outerwear, while everyday basics like T-shirts, jeans, and sports bras are areas where I like to hunt down great affordable finds. That being said, I always look for high-quality pieces, no matter what the price is.
Like so many plus-size designers, Gia Sinatra grew up never being able to find pieces that fit well and matched her individual style preferences. "I have been plus-size my whole life and have always had a love for fashion," the Los Angeles–based model tells Who What Wear. "But it has been a struggle for me to find clothes that I want to wear in my size." Those same issues only compounded when she decided to pursue a career in plus-size modeling, where she noticed right away that she wasn't the only one trying and failing to find clothes that worked for her body. Frustrated, she decided to do what so many in fashion have yet to attempt, let alone succeed in: make clothing—chic, trend-forward, and well-fitting clothing specifically—for plus-size women. And thus, Gia/IRL was born.
With spring in full swing and summer just a blink away, it's officially the time of year when shopping is actually fun. Whether it's dresses, beachwear, or statement accessories you're in the market for, the fashion for these seasons becomes as lighthearted as New Yorkers' moods and today's roundup surely reflects that.
Comments / 0