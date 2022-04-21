31 Insanely Good Under-$100 Nordstrom Finds I Spent Hours Hunting Down
By Lauren Adhav
whowhatwear
5 days ago
There's no question that Nordstrom is the place to go for everything from designer pieces to items that are a little easier on your credit card. But just because the latter are more affordable doesn't make them any less stylish! The retailer has tons of options available that you could spend...
These days, it’s common knowledge that the worst way to start your day is by doom scrolling on your devices. Now, I’m a big fan of shopping (it is my job, after all), so my solution to this dilemma has been to swap out my news tabs for the New Arrivals pages of my favorite retailers. And first up is always Nordstrom. This week, the retailer has 7128 new arrivals, and I’ve narrowed them down to the top 16. Below, you’ll find seasonally on-trend items like fisherman sandals, crochet tops, and miniskirts that will keep you stylish this spring. Keep reading for the fresh batch of items your wardrobe will thank you for.
Despite the fact that I'm typing this in a sweater, I can feel that summer is on its way. (Or maybe it's just wishful thinking…) Regardless, I've always said that you should dress (and shop for) the weather you want, not the weather you currently have, and right now my brain is completely fixated on the warm summer days that lie (hopefully) just around the corner. I know I'm not alone here since nearly all of my go-to retailers are dropping new summer pieces already. And since sharing is simply what I do, I'm already all over the best buys and am ready to deliver my top picks to you.
Full transparency, I am full on a Nordy shopper. Not only do they carry a majority of my favorite brands but I actually used to work there as a stylist. As an editor my love for Nordstrom has only grown, as of course I want to write to you guys about the best of the best. During my daily scroll through the Nordstrom website I noticed so many affordable items that my closet was in desperate need of.
As with other things in life, when it comes to fashion, my mom and I don’t always see eye to eye. We aren’t polar opposites in our looks by any means, but I tend to lean into more fashion-forward styling where she stays in a more mainstream and polished space. This, of course, very much reflects our careers since I work in fashion, while she’s a lawyer. If you were to Venn diagram our style preferences, the overlap would be very clear, especially if you were to also break down our favorite places to shop. One of the most resounding places would be Nordstrom—it truly has a great selection for every personal style.
Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
Style is one of the only things my Mom and I have ever really clashed on. While we have the same overall vision, individual purchases can be hard to settle on. Growing up, I was always stealing her clothes and diving into her closet but as we’ve gotten older, we’ve done a split in personal style. Yet there are still many things we can agree on when it comes to fashion, especially the basics. If I want to know whether or not an item is truly timeless I’ll ask her about it because I know if we both like it I’ll definitely still be wearing it for many years to come.
While the Barbie of 2022 may be known to favor a pair of sensible flats or sneakers, the Barbie of my youth—or Polly Pocket, if that was more your thing—was infamous for her high heels, most often of the platform variety. Thus, when I recently noticed an eerily familiar shoe trend surfacing both on all my go-to shopping sites as well as Instagram, it took me all but a few seconds to realize where I knew it from.
If you read Who What Wear regularly, you probably already know that our love for Shopbop runs deep. We feature the multi-brand retailer in practically every single article we write, and as fashion-savvy editors, we're obsessed with its incredibly cool array of brands and trend-forward pieces. So of course, whenever we get the chance to tap Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's fashion director and an all-around cool girl, we jump at the chance. Her style aesthetic always brings us so much joy, and she is a firm believer that fashion should be fun.
I have zero plans of getting married anytime soon, so the fact that these bridal items have such a choke hold on me assures me that brides-to-be out there will be swooning even harder over the assortment below. I have no shame in admitting that I love browsing through the bridal market. Who doesn't? With wedding dresses, shoes, and everything in between, I find the shopping lens of a bride to be the most fascinating. With that being said, not being a bride has never stopped me from sharing my wedding shopping finds with you, and today is no different.
With spring in full swing and summer just a blink away, it's officially the time of year when shopping is actually fun. Whether it's dresses, beachwear, or statement accessories you're in the market for, the fashion for these seasons becomes as lighthearted as New Yorkers' moods and today's roundup surely reflects that.
Confession: I’m counting down the days until summer. I know any rational person would look at their calendar and say, “Honey, we’re still in spring,” but I don’t care. As much as I love everything about spring, it pales in comparison to summer for me. I could be partially biased toward summer being the best season. (After all, my zodiac sign is cancer, and I’m perpetually dreaming of living in a Cult Gaia resortwear campaign.) But really, it’s just because summer is the time of exploration in every sense of the word. It’s ideal for jetting off to Paris or the beach to serve some travel looks, but it’s also the best time to explore the terrains of your personal style. This season grants us permission to shed the layers, embrace more relaxed staples, and maybe even dip our toes into more risqué trends.
I live in L.A. but I’ve been visiting NYC for the last few weeks and have been soaking in all of the sartorial newness while I’ve been here. Hitting at a time when the weather is transitioning to spring, everyone is bringing their best new season looks to the streets and I’m feeling inspired by everything I’m seeing. From updated proportions of closet staples to trendy items that are destined to get even bigger, there are so many takeaways about what to add to your cart, based on what I’ve seen stylish New Yorkers wearing.
Every day, a new "vintage" style trend makes its way back around into the trend cycle. Instead of buying modern-day trends brand-new, I and many other fashion people have found a special love in purchasing the trends secondhand. Once you get into the habit of searching the racks at your local thrift store, you learn that it's not hard to create a really cool outfit with clothing that has lived a previous life. Not only do you find things of high quality at a lower price point, but you'll also unearth unique items that you wouldn't find so easily at a mass-market retailer. The pieces I find end up feeling more special and sometimes even more wearable than the items I buy brand-new.
For what felt like forever, vintage jeans were the go-to model-off-duty bottoms, always paired with plain white T-shirts and ribbed tank tops. But as of late, a new pant style appears to have taken over among fashion people, and it just got the ultimate placement. Ahead of her celeb-packed 27th...
After two years of wedding plans being canceled, rescheduled, and canceled again, it finally feels like all things bridal are back on solid ground. While that is good news for the many couples who had to rearrange their nuptials countless times due to the pandemic, it also means that we as wedding guests are booked and busy for the next few months.
I'm going to let you in on something: Some trends are underrated, and some are overhyped. You can scour the runways and scroll on Nordstrom thinking you’re excited about a trend, but you might realize that it isn’t flattering after trying it. And then, there are the trends that you could deem “ugly” or impractical at first glance, only to find that they look great on you. When it comes to the kelly green color trend, its categorization falls into the latter. I can recall a time when the fashion set was ambivalent about color. In fact, for a few seasons before the pandemic, there wasn’t a day that passed when our editors weren’t obsessing over beige, oat, butter, and every other neutral—those hues had a gorilla grip on us. Of course, neutrals will always be a significant part of wardrobes, but there is something exciting about the rise of saturated hues, including kelly green.
Like so many plus-size designers, Gia Sinatra grew up never being able to find pieces that fit well and matched her individual style preferences. "I have been plus-size my whole life and have always had a love for fashion," the Los Angeles–based model tells Who What Wear. "But it has been a struggle for me to find clothes that I want to wear in my size." Those same issues only compounded when she decided to pursue a career in plus-size modeling, where she noticed right away that she wasn't the only one trying and failing to find clothes that worked for her body. Frustrated, she decided to do what so many in fashion have yet to attempt, let alone succeed in: make clothing—chic, trend-forward, and well-fitting clothing specifically—for plus-size women. And thus, Gia/IRL was born.
