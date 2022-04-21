31 Insanely Good Under-$100 Nordstrom Finds I Spent Hours Hunting Down

Style is one of the only things my Mom and I have ever really clashed on. While we have the same overall vision, individual purchases can be hard to settle on. Growing up, I was always stealing her clothes and diving into her closet but as we’ve gotten older, we’ve done a split in personal style. Yet there are still many things we can agree on when it comes to fashion, especially the basics. If I want to know whether or not an item is truly timeless I’ll ask her about it because I know if we both like it I’ll definitely still be wearing it for many years to come.

