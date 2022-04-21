I Just Started Shopping at Nordstrom for Trendy Items—Yes to These 29 Styles

As with other things in life, when it comes to fashion, my mom and I don’t always see eye to eye. We aren’t polar opposites in our looks by any means, but I tend to lean into more fashion-forward styling where she stays in a more mainstream and polished space. This, of course, very much reflects our careers since I work in fashion, while she’s a lawyer. If you were to Venn diagram our style preferences, the overlap would be very clear, especially if you were to also break down our favorite places to shop. One of the most resounding places would be Nordstrom—it truly has a great selection for every personal style.
These days, it’s common knowledge that the worst way to start your day is by doom scrolling on your devices. Now, I’m a big fan of shopping (it is my job, after all), so my solution to this dilemma has been to swap out my news tabs for the New Arrivals pages of my favorite retailers. And first up is always Nordstrom. This week, the retailer has 7128 new arrivals, and I’ve narrowed them down to the top 16. Below, you’ll find seasonally on-trend items like fisherman sandals, crochet tops, and miniskirts that will keep you stylish this spring. Keep reading for the fresh batch of items your wardrobe will thank you for.
Despite the fact that I'm typing this in a sweater, I can feel that summer is on its way. (Or maybe it's just wishful thinking…) Regardless, I've always said that you should dress (and shop for) the weather you want, not the weather you currently have, and right now my brain is completely fixated on the warm summer days that lie (hopefully) just around the corner. I know I'm not alone here since nearly all of my go-to retailers are dropping new summer pieces already. And since sharing is simply what I do, I'm already all over the best buys and am ready to deliver my top picks to you.
I have zero plans of getting married anytime soon, so the fact that these bridal items have such a choke hold on me assures me that brides-to-be out there will be swooning even harder over the assortment below. I have no shame in admitting that I love browsing through the bridal market. Who doesn't? With wedding dresses, shoes, and everything in between, I find the shopping lens of a bride to be the most fascinating. With that being said, not being a bride has never stopped me from sharing my wedding shopping finds with you, and today is no different.
Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is a great summer dress? It makes for easy dressing on uncomfortably hot days, when you don’t want to think about anything else, all while offering a confidence boost all season long. Thanks to the current trends, you can go casual or dressy with just about any style as well. That said, I can’t help but think we are in a golden era of dresses—the options and styling possibilities are endless.
When it comes to the world of beauty, 2022 will go down as the year that nails ruled supreme. From colorful tips to cow-print, it would seem that nothing is off the table when it came to nail art and our lust for experimental manicures. And our nail obsession shows no sign of slowing down for the year ahead with top nail technicians already predicting some seriously beautiful nail trends. But if like me you’re a little more pared-back when it comes to what you put on your nails, then you might be pleased to learn that we’re also going to see a return to classic, one-color manicures in plenty of covetable new shades. So whether you’re after something nicely natural or more adventurous, there’s a nail polish color with your name on it in 2022. Keep scrolling for all of the nail color inspiration you need for the year ahead.
I'm going to let you in on something: Some trends are underrated, and some are overhyped. You can scour the runways and scroll on Nordstrom thinking you’re excited about a trend, but you might realize that it isn’t flattering after trying it. And then, there are the trends that you could deem “ugly” or impractical at first glance, only to find that they look great on you. When it comes to the kelly green color trend, its categorization falls into the latter. I can recall a time when the fashion set was ambivalent about color. In fact, for a few seasons before the pandemic, there wasn’t a day that passed when our editors weren’t obsessing over beige, oat, butter, and every other neutral—those hues had a gorilla grip on us. Of course, neutrals will always be a significant part of wardrobes, but there is something exciting about the rise of saturated hues, including kelly green.
We've come quite a long way since the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Our planet is in an increasingly urgent need of relief from the effects of climate change, and it's an issue that's come to the forefront. The fashion industry, in particular, has really stepped up in recent years, and sustainable brands and collections have become more and more plentiful. This is certainly progress, but as you know, there's a lot more to be done.
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it's the trending denim of the moment or the season's It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
There's no question that Nordstrom is the place to go for everything from designer pieces to items that are a little easier on your credit card. But just because the latter are more affordable doesn't make them any less stylish! The retailer has tons of options available that you could spend ages looking through, but luckily for you, I did all the browsing on your behalf. And, as an extra step, everything I rounded up is less than $100 because I'm here to help with your bank account and your closet.
While the Barbie of 2022 may be known to favor a pair of sensible flats or sneakers, the Barbie of my youth—or Polly Pocket, if that was more your thing—was infamous for her high heels, most often of the platform variety. Thus, when I recently noticed an eerily familiar shoe trend surfacing both on all my go-to shopping sites as well as Instagram, it took me all but a few seconds to realize where I knew it from.
After two years of wedding plans being canceled, rescheduled, and canceled again, it finally feels like all things bridal are back on solid ground. While that is good news for the many couples who had to rearrange their nuptials countless times due to the pandemic, it also means that we as wedding guests are booked and busy for the next few months.
April is unofficially friends and family sale month, and it's not over 'till it's over. Here at Who What Wear, we've been busy telling you about some of the biggest sales on the internet (well, guess we do that year-round), and I have another epic one to tell you about today: Mango is running a friends and family sale of their own. Until May 2, it's offering 30% off orders over $160 (using the code EXTRA30), and as you may have heard, its summer collection is really good.
If you read Who What Wear regularly, you probably already know that our love for Shopbop runs deep. We feature the multi-brand retailer in practically every single article we write, and as fashion-savvy editors, we're obsessed with its incredibly cool array of brands and trend-forward pieces. So of course, whenever we get the chance to tap Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's fashion director and an all-around cool girl, we jump at the chance. Her style aesthetic always brings us so much joy, and she is a firm believer that fashion should be fun.
Every day, a new "vintage" style trend makes its way back around into the trend cycle. Instead of buying modern-day trends brand-new, I and many other fashion people have found a special love in purchasing the trends secondhand. Once you get into the habit of searching the racks at your local thrift store, you learn that it's not hard to create a really cool outfit with clothing that has lived a previous life. Not only do you find things of high quality at a lower price point, but you'll also unearth unique items that you wouldn't find so easily at a mass-market retailer. The pieces I find end up feeling more special and sometimes even more wearable than the items I buy brand-new.
Style is one of the only things my Mom and I have ever really clashed on. While we have the same overall vision, individual purchases can be hard to settle on. Growing up, I was always stealing her clothes and diving into her closet but as we’ve gotten older, we’ve done a split in personal style. Yet there are still many things we can agree on when it comes to fashion, especially the basics. If I want to know whether or not an item is truly timeless I’ll ask her about it because I know if we both like it I’ll definitely still be wearing it for many years to come.
While I like to prioritize what's in my own wardrobe when it comes to planning my 'fits for summer vacation, what I can't resist is a good ol' cheap and random accessory. Crochet bucket hat? Yes please. Sporty sunglasses? Add-to-cart. While they may be small in size, they still have a big impact on your look. There’s really no easier way to make your wardrobe feel more current and on-trend for the season than with accessories. After all, updating your hats, jewelry, and handbags is a lot simpler than overhauling all of your actual clothing, and as you’re about to see, it can also be a lot more affordable.
If I had a quarter for every time I wore jeans this past winter and early spring, I would be a very rich woman. But I did not save any quarters hence this story is all about affordable dressing! Jeans are an undeniable staple—dressed up, dressed down—they’re a closet essential I simply can’t live without. Since they’re on rotation pretty much all the time, there’s no doubt I’m always looking for great tops to pair with them—especially ones that look expensive.
It doesn't take a trip to Paris to know that the French do things differently, especially when it comes to fashion. By this point, it'd be fair to say that the country's citizens have mastered the art of low-key sophistication, as French-girl style is pretty much synonymous with effortlessness. There's an understated ease you can't find as easily in other metropolitan areas. While visiting Paris a few years ago myself, I developed the urge to grab the nearest breezy white top and wide-leg jeans. But even outside of their famously casual approach, French girls definitely know how to translate that similarly relaxed vibe into fancier, party-ready looks.
I live in L.A. but I’ve been visiting NYC for the last few weeks and have been soaking in all of the sartorial newness while I’ve been here. Hitting at a time when the weather is transitioning to spring, everyone is bringing their best new season looks to the streets and I’m feeling inspired by everything I’m seeing. From updated proportions of closet staples to trendy items that are destined to get even bigger, there are so many takeaways about what to add to your cart, based on what I’ve seen stylish New Yorkers wearing.
