ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA Playoffs 2022: Joel Embiid's game winner parallels Kawhi Leonard's playoff heartbreaker

By Brianna Williams
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Embiid knows what it's like to be on the losing side of a go-ahead bucket in the NBA playoffs, but that wasn't the case on Wednesday night. The Philadelphia 76ers star splashed a turnaround 3 with under one second remaining in overtime to secure a 104-101 win against the Toronto...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Celtics sweep Nets 116-112, advance to 2nd round of playoffs

NEW YORK --  Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night. Marcus Smart added 20 points and 11...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Mvp#Sports#The Toronto Raptors#Scotiabank Arena#Sixers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Golden State Warriors#Finals Mvp
ESPN

Celtics complete 4-game sweep of Nets with 116-112 victory

NEW YORK --  Jayson Tatum was stunned, yet certain. He disagreed with his sixth foul but had no doubt the Boston Celtics, with their rock-solid defense, would hold on without their scoring star. Couldnt believe it at all, but I think thats what were built for, Tatum said. They...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Memphis' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player award

Ja Morant was rookie of the year in 2020, vowing he would get better from there. And hes done exactly that. The Memphis Grizzlies guard picked up his second major award in three seasons Monday, getting announced as the NBAs Most Improved Player. He is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award  and the first player in league history to have won both rookie of the year and most improved.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Basketball
ESPN

Celtics won't Fear the Deer, or any team after sweeping Nets

NEW YORK --  Even as they rolled through the second half of their schedule, the Boston Celtics knew there was a notion they should lose. Tanking a game down the stretch and falling out of the No. 2 seed would have meant avoiding a playoff series with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, who were considered a team to be feared.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

2022 NBA playoffs: Betting tips for Tuesday's Game 5 matchups

Jump ahead: Game of the night | Picks and props | Analytics edge. All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Stuck in a Funk: It is no secret that Trae Young is struggling massively. He has gone under his point total in every game this series (16.5 PPG) and is shooting just 32.1% from the field and 20.8% from 3. The Heat seem to be focused on preventing Young from penetrating, as 10 of his 11 shots on Sunday were from 3 and he attempted just one free throw. Given the Heat's 3-1 series lead, it's difficult to see the game plan changing at all. Making Young perimeter-oriented leads to plenty of success for Miami, but based on Young's regular season, what we saw in Game 4 should be viewed as an outlier. The Hawks have gone 14-7 when at least half of Young's shots came from distance. Young's success from 3 could be the difference in this win-or-go-home Game 5. That makes Young's 3-point prop worth considering for parlays.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy