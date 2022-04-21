NBA Playoffs 2022: Joel Embiid's game winner parallels Kawhi Leonard's playoff heartbreaker

Jump ahead: Game of the night | Picks and props | Analytics edge. All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Stuck in a Funk: It is no secret that Trae Young is struggling massively. He has gone under his point total in every game this series (16.5 PPG) and is shooting just 32.1% from the field and 20.8% from 3. The Heat seem to be focused on preventing Young from penetrating, as 10 of his 11 shots on Sunday were from 3 and he attempted just one free throw. Given the Heat's 3-1 series lead, it's difficult to see the game plan changing at all. Making Young perimeter-oriented leads to plenty of success for Miami, but based on Young's regular season, what we saw in Game 4 should be viewed as an outlier. The Hawks have gone 14-7 when at least half of Young's shots came from distance. Young's success from 3 could be the difference in this win-or-go-home Game 5. That makes Young's 3-point prop worth considering for parlays.

