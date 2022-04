Commendations and thanks to Criswell Ford and Jeep dealership for the magnificent flagstaff and garrison-sized national ensign that flies proudly over south Woodstock. It presents a truly inspirational sight for residents and travelers on Interstate 81 alike. The flag is visible from many points in south Woodstock and it makes me pleased to be an American as I see it proudly waving when I turn in to my street.

WOODSTOCK, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO