Madison County, AL

Mother made to find murdered son files complaint against Madison County Sheriff’s deputy

By Brittany Harry
WAAY-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into a complaint against a Madison County Sheriff's Office deputy, filed by the mother of a 10-year-old who was killed in a murder-suicide in August 2021, has found no policies were violated, according to the mother. Kayla White said she still has more questions than answers after...

www.waaytv.com

