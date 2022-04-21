ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Size to Grow by USD 5.16 Billion | By Product and Geography | Market Analysis with Leading Companies

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 5 days ago
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market value is set to grow by USD 5.16 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The growing chemical and biological warfare by militants is notably...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Managed Detection and Response Services Market size to register a growth of USD 1.67 billion at a CAGR of 21.33%| Need to focus on core competencies to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Detection and Response Services Market share is estimated to grow by USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.33%. Factors such as the need to focus on core competencies...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market size to grow by USD 150.06 Mn | Superior properties of composite materials to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report "3D-printed Composite Materials Market", the market will witness a YOY growth of 17.67% in 2022 at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, and others), type (azo, phthalocyanine, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). One of the major factors driving the market for 3D-printed composite materials is the enhanced qualities of composite materials.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

