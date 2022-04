April 22 (UPI) -- Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, started in 1970 when a U.S. senator sought to bring environmental issues to the forefront. U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., founded Earth Day in 1970 as a means of drawing attention to environmental issues in the wake of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1969.

