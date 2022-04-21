Bellator MMA returns to Hawai’i this week for two night event
Itâ€™s Bellator fight week in Hawaiâ€™i. A complete list of the fight card for the two event can be found below.
BELLATOR 278: VELASQUEZ VS. CARMOUCHE MAIN CARD:
Friday, April 22 â€“ live on SHOWTIME
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT/4 p.m. HST (local)
Flyweightâ€¯World Title Bout: C- Juliana Velasquezâ€¯ (22-5) vs. #2- Liz Carmouche (16-7)
Bantamweight World Grand Prix Wild Card Bout : Enrique Barzola (17-5-2) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (9-1)
Bantamweight World Grand Prix Wild Card Bout : #9- Jornel Lugo (8-0) vs. Danny Sabatello (11-1)
Light Heavyweight Bout : Christian Edwards (5-1)vs. Grant Neal (6-1)
160-Pound Contract Weight Bout : Manny Muro (12-7) vs. Nate Andrews (16-4)
BELLATOR 278: VELASQUEZ VS. CARMOUCHE PRELIMINARY CARD:
BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/3 p.m. HST (local)
Featherweight Bout : Weber Almeida (5-1) vs. Fabricio Franco (8-4, 1 NC)
Bantamweight Bout : Erik Perez (20-8) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-9)
Welterweight Bout : Dante Schiro (8-3)vs. Scotty Hao (5-3)
Welterweight Bout : Makoa Cooper (1-0)vs. Blake Perry (pro debut)
BELLATOR 279: CYBORG VS. BLENCOWE 2 / ARCHULETA VS. STOTS MAIN CARD:
Saturday, April 23 â€“ live on SHOWTIME
10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. HST (local)
Featherweight World Title Bout: C- Cris â€œCyborgâ€� (25-2, 1 NC) vs. #1- Arlene Blencowe (15-8)
Interim Bantamweight World Title Bout: #1 -Juan Archuleta (25-3) vs. #3- Raufeon Stots (17-1)
Bantamweight World Grand Prix Opening Round Bout: #2- Patchy Mix (15-1) vs. #5- Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4)
Flyweight Bout : #1- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) vs. Justine Kish (7-5)
BELLATOR 279: CYBORG VS. BLENCOWE 2 / ARCHULETA VS. STOTS PRELIMINARY CARD:
BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV
8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT/2:30 p.m. HST (local)
Featherweight Bout: #6- Janay Harding (6-5) vs. Dayana Silva (9-7)
Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (5-0) vs. Nainoa Dung (4-2)
Featherweight Bout: #9- Justin Gonzalez (12-1) vs. Kai Kamaka III (9-4-1)
Welterweight Bout : Goiti Yamauchi (26-5) vs. Levan Chokheli (11-1)
Lightweight Bout: #6- Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7) vs. Yancy Medeiros (15-8, 1 NC)
Lightweight Bout: Keoni Diggs (9-1) vs. Bobby King (11-4)
120-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Randi Field (2-1) vs. Maraya Miller (1-1)
Bantamweight Bout: Ryan Dela Cruz (12-8) vs. Jordan Winski (11-3)
Flyweight Bout : Sumiko Inaba (3-0) vs. Whittnay Pyles (3-4)
