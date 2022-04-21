ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Bellator MMA returns to Hawai’i this week for two night event

By Alan Hoshida
 5 days ago
Itâ€™s Bellator fight week in Hawaiâ€™i. A complete list of the fight card for the two event can be found below.

For ticket information click here

BELLATOR 278: VELASQUEZ VS. CARMOUCHE MAIN CARD:

Friday, April 22 â€“ live on SHOWTIME

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT/4 p.m. HST (local)

Flyweightâ€¯World Title Bout: C- Juliana Velasquezâ€¯ (22-5) vs. #2- Liz Carmouche (16-7)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Wild Card Bout : Enrique Barzola (17-5-2) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (9-1)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Wild Card Bout : #9- Jornel Lugo (8-0) vs. Danny Sabatello (11-1)

Light Heavyweight Bout : Christian Edwards (5-1)vs. Grant Neal (6-1)

160-Pound Contract Weight Bout : Manny Muro (12-7) vs. Nate Andrews (16-4)

BELLATOR 278: VELASQUEZ VS. CARMOUCHE PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/3 p.m. HST (local)

Featherweight Bout : Weber Almeida (5-1) vs. Fabricio Franco (8-4, 1 NC)

Bantamweight Bout : Erik Perez (20-8) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-9)

Welterweight Bout : Dante Schiro (8-3)vs. Scotty Hao (5-3)

Welterweight Bout : Makoa Cooper (1-0)vs. Blake Perry (pro debut)

BELLATOR 279: CYBORG VS. BLENCOWE 2 / ARCHULETA VS. STOTS MAIN CARD:

Saturday, April 23 â€“ live on SHOWTIME

10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. HST (local)

Featherweight World Title Bout: C- Cris â€œCyborgâ€� (25-2, 1 NC) vs. #1- Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

Interim Bantamweight World Title Bout: #1 -Juan Archuleta (25-3) vs. #3- Raufeon Stots (17-1)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Opening Round Bout: #2- Patchy Mix (15-1) vs. #5- Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4)

Flyweight Bout : #1- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) vs. Justine Kish (7-5)

BELLATOR 279: CYBORG VS. BLENCOWE 2 / ARCHULETA VS. STOTS PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT/2:30 p.m. HST (local)

Featherweight Bout: #6- Janay Harding (6-5) vs. Dayana Silva (9-7)

Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (5-0) vs. Nainoa Dung (4-2)

Featherweight Bout: #9- Justin Gonzalez (12-1) vs. Kai Kamaka III (9-4-1)

Welterweight Bout : Goiti Yamauchi (26-5) vs. Levan Chokheli (11-1)

Lightweight Bout: #6- Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7) vs. Yancy Medeiros (15-8, 1 NC)

Lightweight Bout: Keoni Diggs (9-1) vs. Bobby King (11-4)

120-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Randi Field (2-1) vs. Maraya Miller (1-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Ryan Dela Cruz (12-8) vs. Jordan Winski (11-3)

Flyweight Bout : Sumiko Inaba (3-0) vs. Whittnay Pyles (3-4)

MMA Fighting

Bellator 279 Results: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 279 results for the Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 fight card from the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday night. In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will square off once again against Arlene Blencowe. Cyborg defeated Blencowe via submission (RNC) in the second round at Bellator 249 on Oct. 15, 2020.
