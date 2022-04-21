Colorado Families Await COVID Vaccine Approval For Young Children As Polis Asks White House To ‘Escalate Urgency’

DENVER (CBS4) – As Colorado and much of the nation moves away from COVID-19 pandemic precautions, some health professionals and those vulnerable to COVID are continuing to acknowledge the reality that the virus is still among us. With a child under the age of five, Allen Cowgill and his family are among them.

“I think that every parent just wants to keep their kids safe and health, and that’s what we are trying to do,” he said.

Their 5-year-old boy, Will, was able to get vaccinated last year, but 3-year-old Stella isn’t eligible.

They, like many families with children unable to be vaccinated, still limit where they go and are keeping the masks on while the wait for approval by the FDA.

“We still haven’t gone inside to restaurants. We haven’t gone to the Children’s Museum. All the things our kids love doing because we are still trying to be as cautious as possible,” Cowgill said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, seeing a need for that access, sent a letter to President Biden requesting assistance.

“Escalating the urgency for emergency consideration of safe and effective covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 years of age,” the letter said.

Dr. Reginald Washington, Chief Medical Officer for Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children says we shouldn’t get ahead of the science.

“What they look for is appropriate dose: Two doses, three doses, should it be repeated and what side e effects — all that information is being critically evaluated and they haven’t made a decision yet and i think it’s premature to make that recommendation,” he said.

While families agree they want the safest option possible, they also worry the urgency by those in charge is fading.

“I think it’s really frustrating to know there are options out there that we don’t have access to it,” Cowgill said.

At the start of 2022, Pfizer was nearing approval by the FDA buy was put on hold and little information about the delay has been released.