Donations coming to recovery high school, Frederick police

High school for recovering addicts will receive $17K

The Phoenix Foundation of Maryland is set to receive a sizable donation from a local business.

Frederick Subaru will donate a little over $17,700 to the foundation to benefit the Phoenix Recovery Academy, according to general sales manager Kevin Moler. The effort is part of Subaru’s Share The Love Event.

The high school supports young people in recovery from substance use while they work toward earning their diplomas. The school opened in August 2020 as the only recovery high school in Maryland. Students take classes such as math and English while carving out space to discuss recovery and attend group support meetings.

Frederick Subaru will present a check to the foundation April 28.

— Mary Grace Keller

City police to get donation for K-9

The Community Foundation of Frederick County will donate nearly $2,750 to the Frederick Police Department to support the K-9 unit.

The funding comes from The Gregory Joseph Troy Memorial Fund, according to Community Foundation spokeswoman Kym Byrnes.

Troy died at 30 years old after being diagnosed with cancer, according to the Community Foundation’s website. His life stopped short of him fulfilling his goal of working in law enforcement, but the fund set up in his memory aims to support police K-9 squads and students pursuing police work. The fund has given more than $7,000 in scholarships to seven students. The fund has also supported the purchase of bite suits for K-9 units at FPD and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Community Foundation will present a check to FPD May 11.

— Mary Grace Keller