Nebraska State

Law enforcement agencies in Nebraska team up for awareness campaign

By Danielle Kiser
klkntv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has partnered with law enforcement agencies across Nebraska for a drunk and impaired driving campaign. The awareness campaign focuses on driving, especially on...

www.klkntv.com

WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports meth arrest, five DUIs

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Sunday. Amber Cunningham, 39, of Falls City was arrested April 12 for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. A 56-year-old Shubert woman was arrested for terroristic threats on April 13. A 66-year-old Rulo man, a 65-year-old Falls City man,...
FALLS CITY, NE
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Police: Fremont man loses wallet, meth found inside

FREMONT, Neb. -- A man looking for his wallet got something he wasn't searching for when police got involved. Fremont Police say officers were called to a business on North Bell Street for possible found property when someone had left their wallet at the business. Police say while looking in...
FREMONT, NE
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) Two people were charged following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 11:18 p.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop at L Avenue and Highway 48. During the investigation the vehicle, driven by Alexis Hannah Free of Fort Collins, Colorado, sped away from Deputies. A pursuit started northbound on Highway 48 reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. The vehicle entered Griswold and began driving into residential areas. The passenger, Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, exited the vehicle and began to run from Deputies on foot. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle about a half mile longer where it came to a stop on Highway 48 in front of the Griswold High School.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Times-Republican

Eight arrested in drug task force warrant sweep

The Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Marshalltown Police Department (MPD) and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), executed search warrants for wanted persons in Marshalltown on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. According to a press release from the MCSO, three individuals were apprehended...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KETV.com

One person dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska

One person is dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska Saturday. The Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department chief confirmed Saturday one person died in the fire near Cambridge. The name of the person killed has not yet been released. Crews began fighting the fires Friday and their work has continued into...
NEBRASKA STATE

