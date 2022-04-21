ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodge Grass, MT

Update: Alert canceled for Lodge Grass infant with non-custodial father

By MTN News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
Update 7:35 a.m. Thursday

According to the Montana Department of Justice, the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Gerome Poitra has been canceled. Gerome has been located by BIA Crow Agency officers and is safe. Big Horn County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their assistance.

No other information was released.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Gerome Poitra.

A two-year-old Native American male, 3 foot 4, 50 pounds. Gerome has brown hair and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing a green shirt, Brown Bears windbreaker jacket, red shorts with green stripes, and blue Nike shoes.

Gerome was taken from his grandparent’s home by his non-custodial father Dexter Poitra.

There is concern for the safety and wellbeing of Gerome. Dexter is a 25-year-old Native American male, 6 foot 2, 160 pounds.

They were last seen in a 2016 grey Dodge Caravan with Montana plate of 22-8201C. If you have any information on the location of Gerome or Dexter please contact the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9780 or call 911.

Q2 News

