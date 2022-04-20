ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves baseball tops Catawba on Senior Day

By Courtesy of Newberry College
 5 days ago
The Newberry College senior baseball players were honored during the Senior Day game. Pictured, left to right: Amanda Boles, Dylan Brazell, Bob Boles, Emma Brown, Ian Clements, Bibi Brown, William Fairfax, Aleida Lopez, Braylin Marine, Jose Marine, Shayne Tarrance, Zane Tarrance, Kira Tarrance, Tom Tarrance, Ian Thompson, Stephanie Thompson, unidentified, Kellen Thompson, Beau Thompson. Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — Finishing out their final home conference series while celebrating five graduating members of the squad, the Newberry College (34-10, 16-5 SAC) baseball team sent out the seniors on a high note as they swept the Indians of Catawba College on April 16.

Freshman Ethan LeBron (Lexington) tossed 6.2 innings to pick up the win as he fanned only one batter, but only allowed six runners. Senior Dylan Brazell (West Columbia) came in for the final inning of action as he fanned a single batter in his one inning of work.

Redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.), who is finishing up his time with the Wolves as well, recorded four RBIs on a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) knocked in a pair while senior Beau Thompson (Pickens), sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) and freshman Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico) each recorded one on the evening.

After holding the Indians scoreless in the opening frame of the contest, the Wolves posted a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first. Two early errors for the Indians put a pair of runners on the bags for the Wolves, both which eventually found their way around the bases. Marine knocked in the first run of the contest and the second came around on a failed double steal that still ended up plating a run, giving the Wolves 2-0 lead.

Some small-ball tactics from the Wolves put two runners into scoring position for Newberry, and both were driven in, one on a sacrifice fly by Marine and the other on a single by Gibson. That extended their lead to 5-0 after two innings.

Another two runs found their way around the bases in the bottom of the third as Velez picked up an RBI-single and Jacob LeBron picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice to further extend the lead out to 7-0. One run would come across for Newberry in the next two innings as Thompson and Marine each recorded an RBI in that span to further the lead to 9-0.

The Wolves then went silent for then next few innings before Marine, who currently leads the country in hits, knocked a solo shot over the left field fence to bring the advantage out to double digits at 10-0. That’s where the final score stood, as the Wolves took home the sweep of the Indians.

