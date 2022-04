JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University officials said there is evidence that missing student Kamilah Fipps bought a bus ticket to New York City. "Based on the information we have, the ticket was purchased by Miss Fipps and ended in New York City, which was the final destination for that ticket she purchased," said Chief Herman Horton, director of public safety for JSU.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO