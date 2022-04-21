ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Tide control plans near completion

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
 5 days ago

Plans for tide control devices in Brunswick along U.S. 17 and in the Riverside area are about 90% done and should be completed by the end of September.

Brunswick City Commission members listened to a presentation updating the plans at Wednesday’s meeting.

Ben Pierce, a consultant with Georgia Water and Environmental Services, said the two areas where work is planned are also identified as priority areas for the improvements in the city’s master plan.

Pierce showed photos of sediment-clogged drainage areas and explained the different options being considered to help alleviate the problems.

The city has received a Coastal Incentive Grant through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to design and permit tide control structures at five outfalls along U.S. 17 and nine outfalls within the Riverside neighborhood.

One of the challenges with maintaining the outfalls is getting permission from Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials, a process that can take as long as five months. City engineer Garrow Alberson said plans are to ask for a variance that will allow city employees to maintain the outfalls with minimal permits to seek.

“A variance will help shorten the time for permits,” he said. “It should shorten that time significantly.”

In other business, commissioners unanimously approved establishing Juneteenth as the newest city holiday after a brief presentation by City Manager Regina McDuffie.

“This is in recognition of independence,” she said. “It’s something everyone should recognize.”

Juneteenth is also a federal holiday celebrated on June 19. If the day falls on a weekend, like this year, McDuffie said it will be recognized as a holiday on the closest week day.

Alberson also updated commissioners about a $10 million grant to address stormwater and drainage issues in College Park.

“It’s official. We do have the funding,” Alberson said.

There are some compliance issues the city and county have to deal with before work begins. Alberson said the first phase will take a year to 18 months to complete once work begins. The second through fourth phases will take less time combined than phase one, he said.

The good news is the $10 million will cover the cost of the project, he said.

A $6 million grant will also pay for damages done to St. Mark’s Towers by Hurricane Irma in 2017. The unit is for low to moderate income residents.

City commissioners also approved an intergovernmental agreement with Glynn County for renovations to city sidewalks and squares. Funding for the $250,000 in improvements comes from County Commissioner Walter Rafolski’s discretionary fund for the work.

