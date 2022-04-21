ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush, CO

Fire burning in South Platte River bottom north of Brush contained

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hif1i_0fFTjLso00

Crews from several fire departments are responding to a wildfire burning in the South Platte River area near Morgan County Road 28 north of Brush, Colorado.

The fire was first reported Wednesday evening.

The fire is 50 to 100 acres as of Wednesday night, according to the Brush Fire Department. No homes are threatened at this time. There are also no evacuations at this time.

Crews used aircraft to help battle the blaze. So far, there have been three airdrops, according to Brush Fire.

Fire departments from Fort Morgan, Wiggins, Hillrose and Brush are all on-scene.

Hillrose Snyder Volunteer Fire Department is worried how Friday's winds will affect the fire. Officials say the fire's location makes it difficult to estimate. On Thursday morning, the department confirmed the fire had been contained Wednesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns 114 acres overnight, prompts mandatory evacuations

A new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County Friday afternoon, has burned 114 acres and caused a series of evacuations in the area. The blaze began near County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, just north of the Town of Lyons at around 4 PM. Shortly after, the Larimer County Sheriff Office issued evacuation notices for residents living on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brush, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Fort Morgan, CO
City
Wiggins, CO
9NEWS

Fast-moving fire contained in southeast Colorado

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. — The communities of Brandon and Chivington in southeast Colorado were evacuated Friday afternoon for a fast-moving grass fire, which was contained later in the day. Kiowa County said on Facebook about 3 p.m. Friday that anyone north of Highway 96 in the Chivington and Brandon...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Platte River#Fire Burning#Brush Fire#The Brush Fire Department
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Reckless driver causes dangerous motorcycle crash on Colorado interstate

A dashcam video, shared to Denver 7 by Arron Hughes, shows an erratic driver cause a multi-vehicle crash that sent a motorcyclist rolling across Interstate 25 in Thornton. The accident occurred in the north bound lanes near exit 104, according to Denver 7. The driver can be seen recklessly weaving through traffic and cutting off a red van. This results in the second driver swerving into a motorcycle that was...
THORNTON, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy