True to its roots, but with vision for a more powerful future

Notice is hereby given, by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned Successor Trustees, James V. Cann and James W. Lane, Jr., by that certain Deed of Trust made by John J. Kenney, II, single man, dated July 19, 2018, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Harrison County, West Virginia in Trust Deed Book 1385 at page 1001, the said Successor Trustees acting by virtue of that certain Appointment of Successor Trustee dated February 22, 2022 and recorded in the aforesaid Clerk's office on February 25, 2022, in Trust Deed Book 1472, at page 238, and default having been made in the payment of the Note secured by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, and having been requested in writing by the owner and holder of the Note, will offer for sale, at public auction, to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Harrison County, West Virginia, on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., all those three certain tracts of land, together with the improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in Grant District, Harrison County, West Virginia, and more particularly bounded and described a follows:

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO