ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then measured the fish and took a few photos before releasing the fish back into the Lake of the Ozarks.

ANIMALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO