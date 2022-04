MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With West Virginia’s 2022 spring practices and the Gold-Blue Game in the books, a number of tidbits, observations and speculations remain to be considered as the Mountaineers head into the summer phase of the program on Memorial Day. That will consume the next two months before fall practice begins sometime in the first week of August, but there’s plenty to discuss after what appeared to be a solid spring.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO