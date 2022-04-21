ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Southern baseball swept at McDonald's Classic

By Trevor King SPORTS EDITOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — It was a tough weekend for the Southern Rams as they dropped a pair of games to two of West Virginia’s top 10 ranked AAA baseball teams in the McDonald’s Classic. The two-day event first pitted Southern against the No. 2 Bridgeport Indians...

