Ingleside, TX

Indigenous Peoples fighting to protect Karankawa settlement

By Corderro McMurry
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
The Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend , along with other organizations, are taking action against energy companies.

They claim their efforts to expand the export terminal in Ingleside will cause extensive damage to the land they consider home, and are taking their battle to court.

The company ENBRIDGE, which purchased MODA midstream in Ingleside, is the largest export terminal for fossil fuels in the United States.

Located near the Gulf of Mexico, the energy companies dredge the land under the sea to gather oil and other non-renewable resources.

Members of the organization Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend are concerned dredging the bay of Corpus Christi will harm its ecosystem, destroy the environment and damage artifacts that are precious to the Karankawa tribe.

Sandra Love Sanchez, who is part of this tribe, told us this area is more than just land.

She said there's a civil lawsuit where several local groups are challenging environmental laws fighting to protect the Corpus Christi Bay from dredging.

"There's too many animals dying, there's too much destruction of the land and water, there's too much disrespect to the indigenous treaties and land, and that needs to stop already," Sanchez said.

The Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend will be hosting an even on Saturday April 23, from 2-5 p.m. to raise awareness on this issue and stand in solidarity with efforts to protect the Karankawa settlement.

The event takes place at Waters Edge on 604 S. Shoreline blvd.

#Tribe#Treaties#Karankawa#Moda#The Corpus Christi Bay#The Indigenous Peoples
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

