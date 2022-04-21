ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Alleged Hate Crime Victim Left Blind After Brutal Beating Claims Makarenko Family Ambushed Him for ‘Turning’ Their Son Gay

By Karli Barnett
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FmkT_0fFTgBfF00

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The alleged victim of a brutal beating that left him permanently blind told deputies he was ambushed by the family of his supposed boyfriend of nine months.  He said it all happened because, they believed, he “turned” their son gay.

His account of the night of August 6, 2021 is laid out in the newly released arrest warrant.

The 31-year-old victim’s name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

The victim, who lived in Pompano Beach, told Broward Sheriff’s deputies he had been in a relationship with 21-year-old suspect Oleh Makarenko.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ms7qT_0fFTgBfF00

Oleh Makarenko (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

The victim said at the end of July 2021, Oleh had told him his parents found out he was homosexual and that “his father was now treating him poorly and not accepting him, and his mother was forcing him to marry a woman.”

His father and mother are suspects Yevhen and Inna Makarenko.

A few weeks later on August 6th, the victim told police he knew something was unusual because Oleh had asked for his address, even though the victim said Oleh stayed there often and even had his own key.

When the victim came to open the gate for him around 1:00 a.m., he saw Oleh and his family, who he recognized from photos.

He said Oleh appeared nervous and shouted at him “Go inside!”

He said that is when they chased him and forced their way into his apartment.

He says Oleh and Inna watched him get beaten.  At one point, according to the arrest warrant, the victim said he turned to her and said “Unfortunately, your son is gay.”

The account goes on to say: “One of them grabbed an unknown object, and struck him in the face [the victim] stated. After falling to the floor, he pretended to be dead so they would believe he was dead and stop beating him.”

The arrest warrant says around 3:00 p.m., about 14 hours after the alleged attack, a BSO deputy was responding to the apartment complex for an unrelated event, when he noticed the victim’s door open. The responding deputy said he was lying on the ground with blood surrounding him.

At first, the victim said he had been drinking and fell. About six months later, he told investigators he got his memory back and wanted to press charges.

The Makarenko’s attorney, Mike Glasser, says: “We’re supposed to receive substantial discovery tomorrow [Thursday] in advance of Monday’s bond hearing. At this point, I remain steadfastly confident they had nothing whatsoever to do with the apparently awful injuries the gentleman sustained.”

“Thus far, there’s really been scant and borderline nothing remotely compelling that points to this family having anything to do with this poor guys injuries,” Glasser told CBS4 in a previous interview .

Yevhen, Inna, Oleh, and Vladyslav Makarenko are all facing charges of attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping. Yevhen, Inna, and Oleh also have had hate crime charges added by the Broward State Attorney’s Office. Vladyslav was extradited from Alabama.

They are currently in the Broward County jail. Monday, Inna Makarenko is scheduled to have a bond hearing.

Glasser says the family has lived in the United States for six years and never had any issues with the law. They run a design business called MakSky LLC.

An online petition claims the Makarenko family is innocent, and links to a site to raise money for their defense.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman who cited ‘sugar daddy’ to get out of Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury receives $8,000 a month

A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Alabama State
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hate Crime#Gay#Cbsmiami#Broward Sheriff#Broward Sheriff S Office
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy