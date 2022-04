I lived in Denton for a year. I was here and then I left and then I came back. In quick, rapid-fire answers, what are the three things you love the most about Denton?. I first came to Denton in 2006 when I started college. The first thing that really got me about Denton was the food. Like even back in college, I remember didn’t Denton has a ton of really great small little restaurants. I love the food here in Denton.

DENTON, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO